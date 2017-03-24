77 photography techniques, tips and tricks for taking pictures of anything

Whether you've just got a new camera and are looking to learn some new photography techniques or have been shooting for a while and want to master some old ones, this essential photographer's resource is here to help.

This list of 77 photography techniques to try covers some of the most popular types of photography, so whether you want to improve your portrait photography or learn how to take better landscapes, discover the secret to sharp close-up photos or start out in street photography, you'll find some essential tips and tricks here.