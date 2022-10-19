Phillies vs Padres live stream: how to watch MLB NLCS 2022 online from anywhere

Between them, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres have turned this into one of the most extraordinary MLB playoffs in recent years, and now the two ultimate underdogs face off in the National League Championship Series. It's advantage Phils going into Game 2, and here's how to watch a Phillies vs Padres live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the NLCS absolutely FREE.

The team that draws first blood in a best-of-seven series usually goes on to win it, but conventional wisdom has no place here.

With 87 and 89 wins respectively, the Phillies and Padres scraped into the playoffs with far fewer regular season victories than anyone else in the National League, yet they're the last two standing after bouncing out the 111-win Dodgers, the 101-win Braves and Mets, and the 93-win Cardinals.

Better still, both fanbases have been starved of success for years. The Phillies last made the World Series in 2009, and you have to go all the way back to 1998 for the Pads' most recent pennant.

Throw Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto and a family feud between Aaron and Austin Nola into the mix, and we have the potential for a series for the ages. Follow on as we explain how to see a Phillies vs Padres live stream and watch NLCS 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres: live stream NLCS in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, Fox and FS1 are showing the Phillies vs Padres NLCS, with Games 1, 3, 5 and 6 on FS1, and Games 2, 4 and 7 on Fox. However, it's worth bearing in mind that TBS is showing the concurrent American League Championship Series, and that the World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to watch Phillies vs Padres without cable Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV includes Fox, FS1 and TBS in its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Phillies vs Padres from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Phillies vs Padres series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Phillies vs Padres online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

2022 NLCS schedule & TV channels

(All times ET)

Tuesday, October 18

Game 1: Phillies 2 - 0 Padres

Wednesday, October 19

4.35pm - Phillies vs Padres Game 2, Fox

Friday, October 21

7.37pm Padres vs Phillies Game 3, FS1

Saturday, October 22

7.45pm - Padres vs Phillies Game 4, Fox

Sunday, October 23

2.37pm - Padres vs Phillies Game 5*, FS1

Monday, October 24

8.03pm - Phillies vs Padres Game 6*, FS1

Tuesday, October 25

8.03pm - Phillies vs Padres Game 7*, Fox

(* = if necessary)

How to watch Phillies vs Padres: live stream NLCS in Canada

(opens in new tab) Every single game of the Phillies vs Padres NLCS is being shown on Sportsnet. If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at $14.99 per month. Select games are also being shown on RDS and TVA Sports, which will let you tune in online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get a Phillies vs Padres live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres: live stream Major League Baseball NLCS in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 MLB NLCS in the UK, but be warned that much of the action is scheduled to take place late at night. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Phillies vs Padres series like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Major League Baseball NLCS live stream: how to watch Phillies vs Padres online in Australia