Japan vs Spain live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Spain only need a point against Japan to qualify for the knockouts on Thursday. La Roja are the only unbeaten team in Group E, but the Samurai Blue will be hoping to change that to guarantee their spot in the round of 16. Here's how to watch a Japan vs Spain live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Japan vs Spain live stream Dates: 1 December 2022 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Japan looked a bit leggy in their defeat to Costa Rica at the weekend, despite head coach Hajime Moriyasu making five changes to the team that beat Germany earlier in the week. His side struggled to create clear cut chances against a team that had conceded seven against Spain, with Daichi Kamada going closest after a purposeful run from Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma. Costa Rica scored with their only shot on target, when Japan goalkeeper Gonda failed to get a strong hand to Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute shot.

Spain were held to a draw against Germany on Sunday night but will qualify for the knockouts with another point here. Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead just after the hour mark, but substitute Niclas Fullkrug ensured the points were shared with an emphatic finish just seven minutes from time. It was a result that leaves Group E wide open going into the final games, with bottom-placed Germany still able to reach the round of 16 if they defeat Costa Rica by at least two goals and Japan don't beat Spain.

Japan vs Spain kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Japan vs Spain live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Japan vs Spain live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Japan vs Spain live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Japan vs Spain kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Japan vs Spain live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Japan vs Spain: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Japan vs Spain live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Japan vs Spain live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Japan vs Spain live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Japan vs Spain live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Japan vs Spain live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Japan vs Spain kicks off at 6am AEDT on Friday 2 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Japan vs Spain live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Japan vs Spain live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Friday 2 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Japan vs Spain live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Friday 2 December. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Japan vs Spain team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Hiroki Sakai missed Japan's defeat to Costa Rica with hamstring injuries and may not recover in time to face Spain, who have no fresh injury concerns.

World Cup 2022 Group E table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group E standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4 Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1

World Cup 2022 Group E fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP E FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

1pm - Germany vs Japan

4pm - Spain vs Costa Rica

Sunday, November 27

10am - Japan vs Costa Rica

7pm - Spain vs Germany

Thursday, December 1

7pm - Japan vs Spain

7pm - Costa Rica vs Germany