How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 'Together' online

Now halfway through The Handmaid's Tale season 5 - the critically acclaimed show's penultimate season - events seem to be cranking up a notch for June and Luke's endeavour to place the last piece of their family puzzle and get Hannah back. Can there really be a happy ending? Read our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 online from anywhere.

*Warning – potential season 5 spoilers below*

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 5 online When? Wednesday, October 12 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (US) FREE stream: SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (AU) Global streams: Hulu (US) | CTV / Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around (opens in new tab)

From the start of season 5 it seemed inevitable that we would see June back in the clutches of Gilead. Last week's episode delivered a double blow as both June and Luke were captured following their impromptu mission across No Man's Land to learn more about the whereabouts of their daughter, Hannah.

Managing to retrieve a USB drive with information about Hannah's status as a "Plum" (meaning she'll attend Wife School), June and Luke are intercepted when Jaden, a member of MayDay, steps on a live mine and alerts officials to their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Serena finally appears to be waking up to the fact her miracle pregnancy doesn't elevate her that far beyond the handmaids themselves as a woman in Gilead. The truth hurts.

Titled 'Together', episode 6 follows the fallout from June and Luke's capture, seeing the pair ripped apart once again. Informed that June Osborne has now been reprimanded in custody, Serena states, "I want to tell my son that his father's killer is gone from the Earth." As tensions rise in the penultimate season, here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 online, including a free stream in Australia.

What time is The Handmaid's Tale episode 6 released around the world?

USA - Hulu (Wednesday, October 12 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT)

- Hulu (Wednesday, October 12 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT) Canada - Crave (Wednesday, October 12 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT)

- Crave (Wednesday, October 12 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT) Australia - SBS (Thursday, October 13 at 9.30pm AEST)

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 6, FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Episode 5, entitled 'Together’, will be broadcast on free-to-air channel SBS in Australia, with an initial broadcast at 9.30pm AEST on Thursday, October 13. Want to stream it sooner? The episode will land on its online service SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform at the same time as it arrives in the US, meaning you'll be able to watch on Wednesday. SBS On Demand is free-to-use - you simply need to make an account to watch (no zip code required). Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country you can still catch that free SBS stream. Use a VPN to watch SBS On Demand from abroad. (opens in new tab) As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 6, online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 are released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Handmaid’s Tale online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from abroad

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 6, in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Praise be! Episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 arrives on Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT on Wednesday, October 12. Hulu price (opens in new tab) options start from just $7.99 a month, but new subscribers can take advantage of a 1-month Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). To get the best value, though, you can also bag Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ together for just $13.99 per month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 6, online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on CTV Drama. Episode 5 airs at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday, October 12. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you can also stream The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Crave, where the episode arrives at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice multiple streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the UK?