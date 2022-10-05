How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 5 online now from anywhere

Not long escaped from Gilead, former Handmaid June (Elisabeth Moss) is risking life and limb to retrieve her daughter Hannah. And as the poisonous dogma of Gilead starts to infect the free world, former Marthas and Handmaidens continue to fight back against their oppressors. Expect breathless, action-packed drama as we explain below how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 online.

*Warning – potential season 5 spoilers below*

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 5 online When? Wednesday, October 5 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (US) FREE stream: SBS On Demand (AU) Global streams: Hulu (US) | CTV / Crave (CA)

Having found refuge in Canada, June was horrified to discover that Gilead’s insidious beliefs have their advocates here too. Increasing her rage fourfold is her proximity to former captor Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), who’s busily promoting Gilead’s cultural values to world leaders. A showdown between these two is surely on the cards.

Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), meanwhile, might finally have seen the error of her ways, but her newfound concern for the Handmaids welfare faces implacable resistance from Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). Might Aunt Lydia’s allegiances be turning against Gilead’s totalitarian theocracy?

Entitled ‘Fairytale’, episode 5 should see June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) embark on a thrilling rescue attempt to extract Hannah from Gilead, while pro and anti-factions of the regime grow ever more volatile.

What time is The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 online? You can find out below in the following guide, which details how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online, including a free stream in Australia.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 5, FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Episode 5, entitled 'Fairytale’, will be broadcast on free-to-air channel SBS in Australia, with an initial broadcast at 9.30pm AEST on Thursday, October 6. The episode will also land on its online service SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform. This is free-to-use, you simply need to make an account to watch (no zip code required). Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country you can still catch that free SBS stream. Use a VPN to watch SBS On Demand from abroad. (opens in new tab) As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 5, online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 are released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Handmaid’s Tale online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from abroad

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 5, in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Praise be! Episode 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 arrives on Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT on Wednesday, October 5. Hulu price (opens in new tab) options start from just $6.99 a month, but new subscribers can take advantage of a 1-month Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). To get the best value, though, you can also bag Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ together for just $13.99 per month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 5, online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on CTV Drama. Episode 5 airs at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday, October 5. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you can also stream The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Crave, where the episode arrives at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice multiple streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

