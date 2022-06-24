How to watch The Chi season 5 online: stream episodes online now

Welcome back to Chicago’s South Side, where the community is rallying to tackle crime, and euphoric, messy, redemptive love is in the air. The Chi season 5 has landed. Created by Emmy-award winning writer Lena Waithe (Masters of None) and Showtime’s most-streamed drama last year, we explain below how to watch The Chi season 5 online from anywhere today.
*Warning – Season 5 spoilers below*
Premiere date: Friday, June 24 (US, CA)
Time: 9pm ET/PT every week
US stream: Showtime Now
Global streams: Crave (CA)

Last season concluded with a joyous bloc party but it wasn’t all peace and love. Trig (Luke James) blackmailed Mayor Perry (Curtiss Cook) with footage of him brutalizing his political advisor, Marcus. Now the show’s main cast returns, looking for love in all its guises and navigating its many challenges.
Emmett and Tiff (Jacob Lattimore and Hannaha Hall) begin the task of co-parenting following their break-up, and we find Kevin (Alex Hibbert, Moonlight) falling crazy in love – again! Meanwhile, Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Jemma (Judae'a Brown) officially embark on their new relationship.
As ever, crime is a big problem in Chi-town too, with Emmett held at gunpoint during a robbery in the show's trailer. So it’s left to Trig to try turn the city’s fortunes around. Full of heart and featuring an excellent ensemble of actors, here's how to watch The Chi season 5 online from anywhere.
How to watch The Chi season 5 FREE online in the US
New episodes of The Chi hit on-demand platform Showtime Now (opens in new tab) on Friday, June 24 at 9pm ET / PT, with subsequent season 5 episodes released weekly at the same time.
New subscribers can get Showtime FREE for 30 days (opens in new tab), after which you can currently get the following three months at $3.99 a month only. When this special offer ends, monthly rates return to the normal monthly amount of $10.99.
If you’re sticking with cable, though, season 5 will begin airing on Showtime's linear channel Sunday, June 26, with introductory episode “Overnight Celebrity” broadcast at 9pm ET / PT and subsequent episodes available weekly.
OTT streaming services Sling TV (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab), and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) can also provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 per month Showtime add-on in addition to the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use.
All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.
Watch The Chi season 5 online from anywhere
If you're abroad when The Chi season 5 airs, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connected to your usual streaming service.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So, you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.
Use a VPN to watch The Chi season 5 from anywhere

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more.


How to watch The Chi season 5 online in Canada
Get swept up in the latest Windy City drama on Friday, June 24 with Crave. All four prior seasons are here to stream too, and new episodes are added weekly at around 9pm ET / PT.
You can try out the 7-day FREE trial if you’re new to new the service, and can choose either the CA$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (includes one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 plan for Crave Total, which allows for up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way.
Don't forget you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of the show.
Can I watch The Chi season 5 online in Australia?
Sadly, no. The Chi season 5 release date hasn't been announced for Australia yet, either for cable or on-demand. As of now you can watch the first three seasons on Disney Plus, where we imagine season 4 and 5 will join them…eventually. We’ll update this space once we know more.
Until then, if you’re travelling and unable to access your on-demand subscriptions, download a VPN (opens in new tab). It will let you change your IP address to your home country and allow you connect to your VOD memberships from anywhere.
Can I watch The Chi season 5 online in the UK?
In the UK it’s close but no cigar. The first four seasons of The Chi were added to streamer Disney Plus on January 12 this year. But there’s no confirmation that season 5 will join them anytime soon – perhaps not until after the last US episode has been broadcast on Showtime on August 26.
So, if you’re an American abroad and regional restrictions are blocking The Chi, a VPN (opens in new tab) will get you back to streaming new season 5 no matter where you happen to be.