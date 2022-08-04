How to watch road cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

Road cycling A-listers Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish are amongst those hoping to find roads paved with gold in the Black Country, in the last of Birmingham 2022's cycling events. Steele Von Hoff, Chloe Hosking, Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot led Australia to a clean sweep four years ago, but the competition looks set to be especially fierce this time out. Read on as we explain how to watch a road cycling live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch all of the action for FREE.

Live stream road cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022 Date: Thursday, August 4 - Sunday, August 7 Venues: West Park, Wolverhampton, St Nicholas' Park, Warwick FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The road cycling event comprises four separate medal events: the 29km women's ITT and 37km men's ITT on Thursday, and the 112km women's road race and 160km men's road race on Sunday.

Welshman Thomas he captured gold in the 2014 Commonwealth games road race and bronze in the time trial, and he'll be a force to be reckoned with at both events this week. But nobody has won more Tour de France stages than Cavendish, who's riding for the Isle of Man. The 37-year-old captured gold in the scratch race on track at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Can he now do it on the tarmac?

Grace Brown is Australia's greatest hope in both the ITT and the road race, and in the absence of Scottish supremo Katie Archibald, Anna Shackley is expected to lead the resistance to the Aussie. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream road cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

How to watch road cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in Canada can live stream road cycling at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. The women's ITT starts at 5am ET / 2am PT on Thursday morning, and will be followed by the men's ITT at 7.01am ET / 4.01am PT. The women's road race starts at 3am ET / 12am PT on Sunday morning, with the men's road race following at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a road cycling live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games road cycling live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games road cycling live stream from anywhere

How to watch road cycling: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch road cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. The women's ITT starts at 10am BST on Thursday morning, and will be followed by the men's ITT at 12.01pm. The women's road race starts at 8am on Sunday morning, with the men's road race following at 12.30pm. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch road cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie cycling fans can watch road cycling at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free road cycling live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) The women's ITT starts at 7pm AEST on Thursday evening, and will be followed by the men's ITT at 9.01pm. The women's road race starts at 5pm on Sunday afternoon, with the men's road race following at 9.30pm. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch road cycling at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Commonwealth Games road cycling schedule

(All times in BST)

Thursday, 4 August

10am - Women's Individual Time Trial

12.01pm - Men's Individual Time Trial

Sunday, 7 August

8am - Women's Road race

12.30pm - Men's Road Race