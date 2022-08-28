How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online and stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Finally, we’re back in Westeros for the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And anyone who tuned in for House of the Dragon’s premiere – a record-breaking 10 million of you, apparently – will know that it hits all the right notes as cunning, power-mad characters circle the Iron Throne. Below we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere now.

Watch House of the Dragon: 40% off HBO Max on annual plan sign ups (opens in new tab)

Watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online When: Sunday, August 28 Time: 9pm ET/PT on HBO Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) | Crave (CA) | Now (UK) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

*Warning – Episode 1 spoilers ahead*

In the opening installment, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced a difficult decision between making his wilful daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) his successor, or his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), whose unsavory penchant for violence was demonstrated by his limb-lopping criminal cleanse of King’s Landing. With no heir apparent, his decision puts in motion the cataclysmic events of the Targaryen civil war.

Episode 2 looks likely to focus on Prince Daemon, which is titled after Martin’s 2014 novella "The Rogue Prince" that details his many adventures and misdeeds. And, with the storyline now established, we’re bound to be introduced to ever more conniving characters hatching increasingly terrible schemes.

Read on below for how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere, and on HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US.

Need a refresher? where to watch Game of Thrones online

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

More book to TV adaptations: watch Conversations with Friends

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 2 simultaneous with its US broadcast on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, August 29 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm Monday evenings. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Crave is the place to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 in Canada, which lands on the streaming service Sunday, August 28 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online in Australia for FREE