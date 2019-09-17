How to get the free Batista skin in Gears 5

Actor and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista has finally landed in Gears 5 multiplayer as a playable character.

Well, to be more precise, the free Batista character skin is now available in the latest Gears of War game.

Here's how you can download the Batista skin for Gears 5 on console and PC.

How to download the Batista skin

Batista isn't actually a separate playable character in Gears 5, instead the Animal is a skin for Marcus Fenix's character.

The Batista skin should have automatically been added to your game in a new update. Once you've updated your game, head over the Customization menu, Characters and then choose Marcus and select Batista from Skins.

He may be featured as a skin but, don't worry, he's the real deal – with over 700 voice-lines recorded by the man himself.

"Adding Batista to Gears 5, we started with the fantasy of ‘Batista as Marcus,’ putting Batista into Marcus’ armor, and starting with Marcus’ script," The Coalition head Rod Fergusson said in a statement. "Then we added elements of 'The Animal' Batista into his voice performance and onto his look by adding his signature Hollywood shades to his character."

In order to claim Batista for free, make sure you log in to Gears 5 before October 28, 2019.