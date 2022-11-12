Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather is set for another high profile exhibition match this weekend in Dubai, as 'TBE’ (The Best Ever) takes on Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of YouTuber-turned fighter KSI. Here's how to watch a Mayweather vs Deji live stream (opens in new tab), no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live stream Date: Sunday, November 13 Venue: Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. Undercard start time: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT (Sun) Mayweather vs Deji time (not earlier than): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Sun) PPV options: DAZN (opens in new tab) (US/UK/CA/AUS) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Mayweather famously retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an unblemished 50-0 record, but the lure of the ring, along with another sizeable pay day, appears to have been enough to draw him back for this, his fifth exhibition event. Those past show fights have seen the 45-year-old beat social media star Logan Paul, a couple of Japanese MMA fighters and his old sparring partner Don “Dangerous” Moore.

Deji, real name is Oladeji Olatunji, will be appearing in just his fifth fight ever when he steps into the ring for Sunday's eight-round contest. The 25-year-old ended a run of three straight defeats with a recent victory against fellow YouTuber FouseyTube, but has admitted his sole goal is simply to land a punch against the legendary opponent on Sunday.

Chief support for the headline act comes with Tommy Fury taking on Paul Bamba, while the bill also see Love Island star Jack Fincham make his professional debut and Harley Benn – brother of controversial British fighter Conor – also in action. Here's all you need to know about how to watch a Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live stream.

Want more brawling? Here's how to watch UFC live streams

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight all over the world, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Coverage of the undercard card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm ET / 11am PT in the US and Canada (on Sunday, November 13), and 6am AEDT in Australia (on Monday, November 14). The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 10pm GMT in the UK and 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Sunday in the US and Canada, while it's a provisional time of 9am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning for Mayweather and Deji's ring walks. Subscription prices vary depending on location per month (UK: £7.99 (opens in new tab), US, $19.99 (opens in new tab) Canada $24.99). A DAZN subscription in Australia, now costs $13.99 a month (opens in new tab), while in New Zealand it'll set you back £14.99 a month. You'll also need to pay a PPV fee on top to watch the action from Dubai, with Mayweather vs Deji costing $14.99 in the United States and Canada. In the United Kingdom and Ireland the PPV costs £16.99 / €16.99, while in Australia its a hefty AUD $44.99. For Kiwi fight fans, the PPV card is priced at NZD $24.99.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada – one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's DAZN for boxing. (opens in new tab)

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji full card

Here's the official line-up for Saturday's action in Dubai:

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pempreh

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor