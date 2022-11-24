England vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

An England victory over the USA tomorrow would seal the Three Lions' place in last 16 stage of World Cup 2022. It would also claim revenge on their World Cup bogey team who they've failed to best in two out of two occasions so far history. Despite a sparkling start to the tournament, Gareth Southgate's men will be mindful of the fact that the USMT have pulled off surprises in both of their previous World Cup encounters in the 1950 loss and 2010 draw. Here's how to watch an England vs USA live stream in Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England vs USA live stream Dates: Friday, November 25 Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

While Southgate was critical of the way his side conceded two cheap goals to Iran in his post match interviews, the England boss will privately have been delighted with his side's performance in their 6-2 victory in their opener in Doha on Monday. Bukayo Saka's double grabbed most of the headlines, but teenager Jude Bellingham's mature performance alongside Declan Rice in midfield showed England appear to have the composure to match youthful exuberance, raising hopes that this side could finally end the 56 years of hurt, and counting.

It was very much a game of two halves for the USA against Wales at the start of the week. Gregg Berhalter's men were very much in control of the first 45 minutes after Timothy Weah had given the States the lead. Berhalter will nevertheless be concerned at how his side struggled to deal with the physicality of Welsh striker Kieffer Moore, who changed the game as a second half sub. With the potential combined aerial threat of Harry Kane, John Stones and Harry Maguire, it could be a busy evening for the USMT backline.

England vs USA kicks off at 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs USA live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

England vs USA live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an England vs USA live stream for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. England vs USA kicks-off at 7pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV1 at 6.05pm. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcasters' ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). ITV Hub (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX on December 8, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a England vs USA live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs USA: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 3pm ET. England vs USA live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

England vs USA live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an England vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 3pm ET If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch England vs USA live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an England vs USA live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. England vs USA kicks off at 6am AEDT. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

England vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the England vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Kiwi abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in New Zealand.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The England vs USA live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs USA team news

There are question marks surround the availability of Harry Kane, with England's skipper and star striker undergoing a precautionary scan on ankle injury. The Spurs striker was involved in training on Thursday which looks like a very good sign. Harry Maguire is expected to start after coming off against Iran in the second half after feeling unwell. Leicester star James Maddison is also set to be available to boss Gareth Southgate after missing England's opener thanks to a knee injury.

The USA meanwhile have concerns surrounding Weston McKennie (groin strain) and Yunus Musah (toe problem), after both players were forced off injured against Wales.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts England 1 1 0 0 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP B FIXTURES

Monday, November 21

1pm - England 6-2 Iran

7pm - United States 1-1 Wales

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales vs Iran

7pm - England vs United States

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England