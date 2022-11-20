England vs Iran live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

England and Iran get Group B going when they meet in Doha on Monday. These two sides have never met in a competitive men's international before, but both will be looking to make a winning start. Who will come out on top? Here's how to watch an England vs Iran live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England vs Iran live stream Date: 21 November 2022 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Aspire FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

After going so close at Euro 2020 and reaching the semi-final in Russia four years ago, England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar, so they'll be expected to win this opening game fairly comfortably. Gareth Southgate's side come into the tournament on a rotten run of form, though, having been relegated from their Nations League group back in September, which could give Iran hope of causing an early upset.

Iran have never managed to reach the knockouts of a World Cup, but their qualifying performance was impressive, beating South Korea to top spot in their group and scoring the joint-most goals in the AFC in the process. Carlos Queiroz's side scraped a 1-0 win against lowly Nicaragua in their last pre-tournament warm-up game, but they'll need to perform much better if they're to get anything here.

England vs Iran kicks off at 1pm GMT, 8am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Iran live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

England vs Iran live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch an England vs Iran live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs Iran: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 8am ET. England vs Iran live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

England vs Iran live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an England vs Iran live stream. Kick-off is at 8am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch an England vs Iran live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an England vs Iran live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. England vs Iran kicks off at 12am AEDT on Tuesday 22nd November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

England vs Iran live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the England vs Iran live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT on Tuesday 22nd November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The England vs Iran live stream kicks off at 6:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs Iran team news

England's 26-man squad is in good shape fitness-wise, although Kyle Walker isn't expected to be available for selection until nearer the end of the group stage after picking up a groin injury in early October that required surgery.

Iran's final squad includes Bayer Leverkusen's Sardar Azmoun, whose calf injury has kept him out of action for his club since early October, but Omid Ebrahimi is absent after a groin injury flared up again in the friendly against Nicaragua. Hull City's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also misses out.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP B FIXTURES

Monday, November 21

1pm - England vs Iran

7pm - United States vs Wales

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales vs Iran

7pm - England vs United States

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England