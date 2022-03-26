Dubai World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch racing online from anywhere

Life Is Good, Hot Rod Charlie, and Country Grammer are the horses to beat at the Dubai World Cup, a 1.25-mile dash worth $12 million. With the winner set to receive a $7.2 million share of the pot, it's one of the richest races in the world, and you can read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Dubai World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world - with free options explained too.

Life Is Good may be the outright favorite, but the Todd Pletcher-trained colt has drawn the rail, and the Dubai World Cup will be his longest race yet. He enters in fine form though, having dominated American Horse of the Year Knicks Go at the 1.125-mile Pegasus World Cup in January.

He'll be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., whose younger brother Jose will be on Midnight Bourbon. He finished a close third at the Saudi Cup last month, behind second-place finisher Country Grammer that will be be ridden by Frankie Dettori today.

Hot Rod Charlie is expected to be the closest challenger to Life Is Good, having won the Pennsylvania Derby and Louisinana Derby last year. Another horse to keep an eye on is Real World, trained by nine-time Dubai World Cup champion Saeed Bin Suroor and ridden by Christophe Soumillon.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 Dubai World Cup live stream from anywhere - including for FREE in Australia. We've also listed the Dubai World Cup schedule and Dubai World Cup runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch a FREE 2022 Dubai World Cup live stream in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to the 2022 Dubai World Cup on the FREE-to-air Racing.com channel. Available on Freeview, coverage begins at 10pm AEDT on Saturday night, with the Dubai World Cup race itself set to start at 3.30am. You can also live stream the action on 7Plus. Just create an account on the streaming platform by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. Not in Australia right now? You can take your home coverage abroad with you with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Dubai World Cup 2022 from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Dubai World Cup racing, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Dubai World Cup from anywhere

How to watch Dubai World Cup: live stream in the US with or without cable

The Dubai World Cup is set to begin at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, and the event is being shown on FS2 in the US, with coverage getting underway at 8am ET / 5am PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Dubai World Cup live stream directly through the Fox Sports website. How to watch Dubai World Cup without cable FS2 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV, as an $11 per month addon to its Sling Blue package. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. And, right now, you can try Sling TV with a $10 discount for your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV. It also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.

How to watch 2022 Dubai World Cup: live stream in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the action from the 2022 Dubai World Cup on Sky Sports, with coverage of the event starting at 12.30pm GMT, ahead of the main race at 4.30pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can I watch a 2022 Dubai World Cup live stream in Canada?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any broadcasters are showing the 2022 Dubai World Cup in Canada.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

How to watch Dubai World Cup: live stream racing in India

In India, you can watch the Dubai World Cup on Sony Six. Coverage of the event begins at 8.30pm IST, with the main Dubai World Cup race itself scheduled for 10pm. If you'd prefer to live stream the race on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the Dubai World Cup live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

2022 Dubai World Cup schedule: races and times

All times are given in GMT

Saturday, March 26

12.20pm – Godolphin Mile

12.55pm – Dubai Gold Cup

1.35pm – Al Quoz Sprint

2.10pm – UAE Derby

2.45pm – Dubai Golden Shaheen

3.20pm – Dubai Turf

3.55pm – Dubai Sheema Classic

4.30pm – Dubai World Cup

2022 Dubai World Cup runners and riders