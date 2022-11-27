Croatia vs Canada live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Canada face Croatia on Sunday after snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their opener. It must have made for deeply frustrating viewing for Canucks fans, but they'll have been extremely encouraged by what they saw too, and John Herdman will surely set up to go all-out for victory against the dying embers of Croatia's golden generation. Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Canada got everything right against Belgium except for the final ball, and on the rare occasion that they did manage to keep their composure, it was their finishing that let them down. Tearing the world's No.2-ranked team apart for 90 minutes straight takes some doing, but there are no style points at the World Cup.

For all of the brilliance of Stephen Eustáquio and Alphonso Davies, Canada are badly in need of a finisher, and though he hasn't been firing on all cylinders this season, Cyle Larin could be that man.

After reaching the final four years ago, Croatia were being discussed as potential dark horses ahead of the tournament, but they were a shadow of their former selves against Morocco. They played the role of spoilers, and on the few occasions they dared to venture forward they had no finishing touch.

Luca Modric, their main man for so long, looked leggy and was fortunate to avoid not just one but several bookings for a series of cynical fouls, and the blistering pace throughout this Canada team gives Zlatko Dalic a conundrum.

Croatia vs Canada kicks off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha at 4pm GMT / 11am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Croatia vs Canada team news

Domagoj Vida wasn't risked against Morocco after only recently returning to action from a spell on the sidelines, though Marcelo Brozovic managed a full 90 minutes despite suffering a recent thigh injury.

After Canada's No.1 Maxime Crépeau suffered a broken leg on the eve of the tournament, Milan Borjan has established himself as their first-choice stopper. Alphonso Davies, who missed a penalty against Belgium, is working his way back to full fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month, and was an energetic presence throughout their opening game.

World Cup 2022 Group F table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group F standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 Morocco 1 0 1 0 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP F FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia

Belgium 1 - 0 Canada

Sunday, November 27

1pm - Belgium vs Morocco

4pm - Croatia vs Canada

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium