This new Kidde Ring Smoke Alarm might be just what my smart home is looking for

Ring and Kidde are now partners

New alarms will have Ring capabilities

No Alexa app integration for now

Ring is partnering up with Kidde to introduce the first Ring-enabled smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The two companies have a rich history in their respective markets and Ring does offer its own branded line of listening alarms, but this mashup is a first and it mostly means that Kidde’s latest line of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are smart home-ready. Kidde and Ring unveiled the new Smart Smoke and Combination Smoke + CO Alarms with Ring technology built-in at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Unlike traditional Kidde alarms, you’ll set these up using the Ring app, which is also where you’ll get alerts about smoke and CO alarms. And instead of the Kidde alarms chirping when they need new batteries, you’ll get that alert in the Ring app, too. If, however, you ignore the alerts for a week, you will get the annoying chirp.

Installing the new alarms should be easy since they’re Wi-Fi connected and do not require an extra hub. Better yet, if you already have a set of wired Kidde alarms, they can deliver their alerts through to new alarm and its connected app. It might be like a whole-home protection upgrade.

The two new alarms arrive in April (US-only), and list for $54.97 (Kidde Smart Smoke) and $74.97 (Kidde Combination [Smoke + CO]). If you’re anxious to get your hands on one, you can visit ring.com to sign up for alerts for when the Ring-ready alarms are ready for purchase.

For more protection, Ring is launching a 24/7, $5-a-month protection service that will automatically contact emergency services and contacts in the event of an alarm. This works separately from Ring's Home subscription, which the company says is not required for the emergency protection service to work.

Ring tells us that its Smoke and CO Listener will listen for alarms from the Kidde alarms but they also added that you can not check the status of the Kidde Alarms through Amazon's Alexa app.

Some not-so-alarming questions

Combining smart home technology with home protection is a smart move, especially when it's simplified and works with existing protection infrastructure.

In my home, I already have a network of wired Kidde alarms and would love to add one intelligent one that gives me peace of mind when I'm out traveling. I still remember trying to add a Nest smoke and fire alarm that, unfortunately, required a hub. It now sits forgotten on a shelf.

(Image credit: Ring)

Since Ring is an Amazon company, it is a bit frustrating that they are not integrated with your Alexa app. Not that I expect we could talk to these Kidde alarms, but being able to check through an app I already use for my various echo devices would be preferable.

Are these alarms all you need to protect your home from fire and smoke? We'll know more when TechRadar tests them later this year.