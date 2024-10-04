One of the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundles is back just in time for the holidays

The classic Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is back for another year, just in time for the holidays. Whether you're currently just starting to pick up your gifts or searching for a little present for yourself, this is one offer that you shouldn't pass up.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is currently available for $349 at Walmart. That's just slightly below the $349.99 RRP of the console on its own, but the savings are even bigger when you consider the value of everything in the package.

Not only do you get a Nintendo Switch OLED console, but also a full digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. That's everything you need to dive into a top Nintendo Switch game with friends out of the box and $79.98 of value based on everything's retail price.

If you would rather pick up the console on its own, you can secure a regular Nintendo Switch OLED for just $299.99 at Woot (was $349.99). This is a great deal and a lowest-ever price, but just bear in mind that you'll need to pick up your own games.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 at Walmart

This is a great value that lets you secure a Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for just the cost of the console on its own. A perfect gift in time for the holidays.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Woot

If you would rather pick up the system without any of the extras, you can save $50 over at Woot. This is a great deal and the lowest-ever price for the system, but I would still recommend securing the edition with a game if you have the extra cash.

We invariably see some variation of this bundle show up every year at around this time, but it's easy to see why. It's simply fantastic value and makes this period one of the best times to pick up a Nintendo Switch. If you're interested in details regarding the console itself, we awarded it four out of five stars in our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

We praised its design and just how much fun handheld play could deliver. We now know that a potential Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way in the near future, but this is still a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest Nintendo console if you've missed out so far.

Don't worry if you're outside the US or want to see some other offers before taking the plunge. You can see some of the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals in your region below.