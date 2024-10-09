Ignore Amazon's top picks for Prime Day appliance deals – these are the best deals, based on our testing

Shopping for appliances during Amazon Prime Day is a great way to save some money on otherwise expensive gadgets, but finding the good deals can be a real minefield. That's why I've hand-picked the very best of the best appliance deals based on our testing and value for money.

While customer reviews are a great indicator of the general quality of a product, I'd like to think our team of experts at TechRadar can give the final seal of approval and cut through the noise of sponsored deals, fake reviews on Amazon and the swathes of random no-name-brand products that might be dirt cheap, but cost so little for a reason.

I've scoured Amazon for the very best of the best price-drops across vacuums, air fryers, coffee machines, hair care, blenders, and juicers to help you out, and I'll be linking out to our full reviews so you can check out why these devices come so highly recommended.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Prime Day appliance deals in your region.

Best US deals

Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum: was $379.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Best vacuum: Lightweight but feature-heavy, earning it 4.5 stars in our Shark Detect Pro review, I personally own and use this smart sucker. This cordless stick vacuum packs a plethora of detection and automation features to offer intelligent, automatic cleaning adjustment. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen on the Detect Pro, and it's only briefly dropped this low once before. It's price matched when you buy directly from Shark. Seen in: Best cordless vacuums 2024

Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Best air fryer: My favorite air fryer, the Double Stack, might not have received the biggest discount I've seen this Prime Day, but it's fairly new to the market and its vertically stacked baskets make it unique on the market, making it a great buy nonetheless. In my Ninja Double Stack review I scored it a full five stars for its solid performance and the added convenience of its slimline design, and at this lower price, it's a top recommendation. Seen in: Best air fryers 2024

Breville the Barista Express coffee maker: was $749.95 now $549.95 at Amazon

Best espresso machine: While it's not exactly entry-level, this fantastic machine is still fairly approachable and offers maximum control over your morning brew. In our Breville the Barista Express espresso coffee maker review we gave this model 4.5 stars. The price on the model fluctuates a lot (and it's rarely at full MSRP, trending around $700), so while it's not quite the cheapest we've seen it for, it is much cheaper than usual. Seen in: Best espresso machine 2024

Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine: was $179.95 now $116.97 at Amazon

Best pod coffee machine: With $63 off, this pod coffee maker has almost reached a new record-low price this Amazon Big Deal Day. The price to beat is $111 from Black Friday way back in 2020, but this is the best we've seen since. We scored this model highly in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, with our tester praising its simplicity and the consistency of the crema. Seen in: Best coffee maker in 2024

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Robot Vacuum: was $799 now $469 at Amazon

Best robot vacuum: Prime Day is ramping up with this fantastic $330 saving on the Roomba j7 Plus – not the best discount we've seen on this model (it has previously been as cheap as $419), but as shown by our 4.5-star iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review, it's one of the best devices available. It's a powerful robovac, delivering excellent pick-up on carpets and hard floors – plus, it self-empties, too. Seen in: Best robot vacuums 2024

Breville BJE430SIL Juicer: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

Best juicer: Scoring four stars in our Breville the Juice Fountain review for its large capacity lidded jug, generous and easy-to-empty pulp container, and smooth, pulpless results, this Breville juicer deal is the one to beat this Prime Day. Strangely, it was $20 cheaper just last week, but otherwise this is the lowest price we've seen since 2021. Seen in: Best juicers 2024

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid: was $229.99 now $137.99 on Amazon

Best multi-cooker: Offering a fantastic range of cooking modes, in our Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid review the device scored 4.5 stars for its great performance, dishwasher-safe parts and automatic pressure release. It's a fantastic multi-cooker that makes cooking a lot easier, and it's just $18 shy of its record-low price with this 40% Amazon Prime Day discount. Seen in: Best Instant Pot

GHD Helios hair dryer: was $279.00 now $195.29 at Amazon

Best hair dryer: Scoring an impressive four stars in our GHD Helios review, our only real criticism was its expensive list price. Now, with this excellent record-low 30% discount, that's less of a problem, meaning you can enjoy its fast drying speeds and glossy results safe in the knowledge you saved $70 on the best hair dryer we've tested. Seen in: Best hair dryer 2024

Best UK deals

Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum: was £399.99 now £269.99 at Amazon

Best vacuum: In a delightful surprise, the version of the Detect Pro with the auto-empty base is actually cheaper than buying the vacuum alone right now, though it's still not the all-time low price of £249 we saw earlier this year. That auto-empty dock is especially good news for allergy sufferers, because it's a sealed system and means far fewer chances for dust and allergens to escape back into the air. This vacuum is currently the best cordless around, based on the 4.5 stars we gave it in our Shark Detect Pro review – and I myself use it at home. Seen in: Best cordless vacuums 2024

Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer: was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

Best air fryer: Compared to other dual-basket models I've tried, the new Ninja Double Stack sits on the pricier side, but now that it has hit its lowest price in the Prime Day deals, you need not worry. This is a great model for saving up counter space without sacrificing cooking capacity – just two of the reasons why it scored a perfect 5 stars in my review. I was also impressed by its powerful performance and the crispy results it produced. It's amazing what a mere 22% discount can do. Seen in: Best air fryer 2024

Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine: was £162 now £89.99 at Amazon

Best pod coffee: Built for simplicity, if you're looking for an easy-to-use coffee machine to get you a quick morning caffeine fix then this model is a safe bet. It's suitable for coffee machine novices, and mess-free, too, earning it plenty of praise in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review. We're even happier to see this model hit its lowest price this Prime Day. If you can get past having to restock on coffee pods every now and then, you'll never go back to coffee shop brews again. Seen in: Best Nespresso machines

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus Robot Vacuum: was £999 now £549 at Amazon

Best robot vacuum: Unfortunately, in the UK the vacuum-only variant of this robovac isn't on offer, but fear not – the even more talented vacuum and mop variant is. In our iRobot Roomba Combo J7 Plus review, we scored it a respectable four stars, but with this record-low price, it's an absolute steal on a solid sucker that delivers excellent pick-up on carpets and hard floors, and self-empties, too. Seen in: Best robot vacuums 2024

Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Best multicooker: This is the best premium multi-cooker, now at a lower price. With 10 cooking modes, there's pretty much nothing that you can't cook, and with the help of its smart app control, you can adjust cooking settings as well as follow recipes. One of the only cons we saw with this model in our Instant Pot Pro Plus review was its retail price, but this £60 Prime Day saving has made us forget all about that. Seen in: Best Instant Pots 2024

De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Best espresso machine: The DeLonghi Dedica Style EC685 model remains our top pick for an affordable espresso machine. If you're thinking about getting your first coffee machine and are short for space in your kitchen, this model is a great choice. Its slim width of 5.9 inches/ 14.9cm was one of the things we highlighted in our De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte review. Although it lacks customization features and isn't as innovative as premium models, it packs all the basics you need to get you your morning brew, with a huge £150 saving. Seen in: Best espresso machines

Braun Powerblend 9: was £199.99 now £154 at Amazon

Best Blender: Our favorite blender has had a 23% price-cut this Prime Day, and although it hasn't quite reached its lowest price ever, it's a steal nonetheless. In our 4.5 star Braun Powerblend 9 review, we were impressed by its power and high-performing presets, which we found better than the blender's manual settings. We also liked how the triangular design helped speed up the blending process. It definitely sits on the premium end of the blender spectrum, but packs features like Hot Soup mode and a Chop function, putting it in a different ballpark to basic blenders. Seen in: Best blender 2024

Amzchef Slow Juicer ZM1501: was £99.99 now £75.74 at Amazon

Best juicer: The Amzchef Slow Juicer is an affordable slow juicer without falling short on performance. And if you're new to the slow juicer game, we'd highly recommend this model as a good entry-level option. While its results may not be as smooth as you'd achieve with a premium model, it's still a high-performing juicer on a budget, which is why we gave it a respectable score in our Amzchef Slow Juicer review. And with a 24% saving this Prime Day, now's a great time to buy. Seen in: Best juicer 2024

GHD Helios hair dryer in navy: was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

Best hair dryer: Now at the lowest price we've seen since 2021, this hair dryer scored an impressive four stars in our GHD Helios review, where our only major criticism was its expensive list price. Nowadays, it's regularly discounted by £20-30, but for Prime Day it's had a mega £50 off. You can enjoy its fast drying speeds and glossy results safe in the knowledge you've scored a great bargain. Seen in: Best hair dryer 2024

Today's best appliance deals

The devices above are the best blend of top-rated devices that are also seeing solid deals this Prime Day, but make sure to check the buying guides I've linked in each deal block to see which models we recommend for different use cases, and which ones are on sale this Prime Day.

