I've used an under-desk treadmill for two years: here are the four most important things to consider when buying one

Two years ago my wife and I bought the WalkingPad P1 as a way to stay active and on the move even when we’re at home. We've used it relentlessly under our desks during the working day, in front of the TV for a spot of Netflix, and even just for a quiet indoor wander while listening to a podcast.

Outdoor exercise has its place but isn’t a possibility for some for a variety of reasons, the best under-desk treadmills can help unlock exercise even when it’s dark outside, or during the day while you’re going about your work. But how do you choose the right one?

We did some cursory research into our WalkingPad P1 before buying and definitely struck lucky. In two years of use, it has never once let us down. It’s not perfect, but it’s a great benchmark and has helped me understand exactly what goes into choosing a great under-desk treadmill.

Here’s what I’ve learned in two years about the most important things to consider when buying one of your own.

Size and shape: Know when to fold ‘em

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve become convinced that the single most important consideration when buying an under-desk treadmill is size and space. Even the smallest, lightest option is going to be relatively large and heavy. At the very least, I think getting a folding one (like the P1 or WalkingPad C2) is an absolute must.

If you’re blessed with a ton of space or your treadmill is going to be a permanent fixture underneath a desk, then a regular one might do just fine. However, one of the joys we’ve found using our P1 is its flexibility. One day you can use it for a gentle stroll at your desk during meetings, the next you can plonk it in front of the TV and get your steps in while watching the latest Netflix blockbuster. Without that flexibility, I don’t think we’d have got anywhere near the use and enjoyment out of it that we have.

Even the lightest options these days weigh upwards of 50lbs and their design makes them difficult to store. Walking pads – especially folding ones – have relatively fragile treads that you wouldn’t want to stack stuff on top of, and they’re so heavy you certainly wouldn’t stack them on top of something else.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our WalkingPad is “out” all the time, even when it’s not in use. As such I’d recommend buying the smallest, lightest, foldiest under-desk treadmill you can get away with.

Oh, also: wheels. The P1 has wheels, and you should never buy an under-desk treadmill without wheels.

Simplicity

(Image credit: Future)

Many under-desk treadmills, including our P1 come with an app to connect the device to your phone. That gives you access to a couple of features including activity tracking, child lock, and more. In over two years with the P1, we’ve never used this app once. The beauty of this model is the simplicity of its remote. Once you’ve plugged it in, you can start walking with the touch of one button, controlling speed with two further controls.

I think part of the reason we get so much out of our WalkingPad is that it’s very easy to just jump on and start walking. There’s no fiddling around with Bluetooth connectivity or Siri, it’s a fairly low-tech operation that complements the simplicity of walking on an under-desk treadmill. While some people might appreciate an app and extra connectivity, I’d say that the no-frills setup of a simple remote has made the experience so enjoyable and useful.

The P1 also doesn’t come with a display – this is included in the remote instead. You can see a couple of stats like speed on the remote, but again the simple, minimalist design means you’re free to concentrate on your Teams call or Prime Video documentary instead.

Noise

(Image credit: Future)

Every under-desk treadmill on the market comes with a noise rating. Generally, they’re quieter than normal treadmills because they’re small and put out less power. However, depending on your size and the pace you walk at, the noise rating of an under-desk treadmill versus the actual noise it makes while using it could be very different.

Our P1 has a fairly unique design that sits very close to the ground. This is designed to minimize noise – we live in a first-floor flat and have never once had a noise complaint from below. However, even this relatively quiet model is still more than enough to drown out your TV or PC speakers. If you’re walking on one you’ll need a good set of headphones, possibly even noise cancelling. As with weight, even the quietest under-desk treadmill is still going to be quite loud, so it’s worth trying to pick the quietest one you can get away with.

Speed

(Image credit: Future)

There are two contrasting considerations that my experience with the P1 has revealed when it comes to speed. Firstly, if you want to run, an under-desk treadmill of any kind isn’t for you. Even the ones that support running are less than ideal for different reasons, they don’t have a ton of tread belt space (the bit you walk on) and you’re not going to get much top speed, meaning that use for runners is very limited.

Conversely, the fairly paltry-sounding top speed of most under-desk treadmills is actually very fast. Our P1 is rated for up to 6kph or just over 3.7mph. I’m six feet tall and have a pretty large stride, and at full chat, the P1 runs at a very brisk walking pace.

So when it comes to speed, there’s very little on offer for runners here, but for everyone else, don’t be put off by those smaller numbers on paper: under-desk treadmills are serious business.

Everything else

These aren’t the only things you should consider when buying an under-desk treadmill by any means, but after two years of continuous use, they’re definitely the most important factors I’ve encountered.

Obviously, another important factor will be your budget, as will the user weight limit. Once you’ve got those down, give serious thought to everything mentioned here if you want to get as much use and enjoyment out of an under-desk treadmill as we have.