The Apple Watch SE 2 is back to its record-low Black Friday price at Amazon

Having worn and tested some of the best smartwatches around, I can safely say that Apple is up there with the best manufacturers. Before you switch off and think it's going to be simply unaffordable, let me tell you that the Apple Watch SE 2 has now dropped to £199 at Amazon (was £219).

This £20 discount makes the already budget-friendly smartwatch even more appealing than it already was. As our best Apple Watch for those on a budget, you get excellent health and workout metrics, seamless iOS integration, and great design. Looking for Apple tech at an affordable price? This is a deal for you.

Today’s best Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Apple Watch SE 2: was £199 now £219 at Amazon A £20 discount brings this Apple Watch down to under £200 – a price we haven't seen since Black Friday. It might be Apple's budget-friendly option but it still looks great and functions smoothly in that classic Apple way. For the price, you can able to enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection for a record low price.

You can read about how much we loved this watch in our Apple Watch SE 2 review, where we even gave it an impressive 4.5 out of five stars. It offers everything most people need in a smartwatch, and thanks to some great fitness and safety features, many will wonder why you'd want to pay more.

The SE 2 features the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 so when you're using it, it feels as powerful and useful as any alternative. We thought it "snappy and slick for a budget device". The battery lasts for ages and it's comfortable to wear for days on end. With life-saving car crash detection thrown in, it's a very capable smartwatch.

If you're looking for more smartwatches at low prices, there are plenty of other smartwatch deals around at the moment. All of the best smartwatches provide great tracking and metrics but if you want something specifically for running, then check out the latest Garmin deals.