Our best cheap Garmin smartwatch drops to £199 for Black Friday

Tracking health and fitness is easier than ever with smartwatches being released from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. There are so many brands to choose from but one we've always recommended highly for exercise enthusiasts is Garmin. And now, in the Black Friday deals at Argos, you can get Garmin Vivoactive 5 for £199 (was £229).

This smartwatch is not only budget-friendly but delivers a whole host of fitness and health tracking features that are absent from the super-cheap options, making it one of the best Garmin watches if you're on a budget. Choose from black, ivory, navy, or even lavender for a look that suits you.

Today's best Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £229 now £199 at Argos

As a cheaper alternative than the Garmin Forerunner, the Vivoactive 5 is ideal for sports and health enthusiasts who want something more affordable. The watch is compact and comfortable to wear. We love the AMOLED display at this price, which is bright enough to see even when exercising during the day.

Our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review found this latest sports and health tracking wearable "a contender among the best running watches, placing it against the Garmin Venu 3 and even punching up at some of the Forerunner options". That means you're getting great features at a more affordable price.

What is it you actually get? Alongside a neat Garmin interface on an AMOLED display, you also get over 30 sports tracking options, as well as sleep and stress tracking.

