Samsung says avoid magnets and weightlifting while wearing the Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available to buy from July 24, and if you're thinking about picking up the new wearable, take note of some official advice issued by Samsung: avoid magnets and weightlifting.

As spotted by SamMobile, the support page for the Galaxy Ring has some tips for getting the most out of it. Some of these are pretty obvious – high-speed water sports and pressure washers might test the ring's water resistance to the limit, for instance.

Others you might not have thought of. Samsung says "certain features, like step counting, may not work properly if you're holding a magnet or a magnetic object in the hand wearing the ring" – so maybe keep your magnet collection a good distance away.

You should also remove the ring during "exercises that use machines", Samsung says: particularly weights, dumbbells, and iron bars, as this "could cause hand injuries". Meanwhile you should also avoid wearing metal rings on the same finger or adjacent fingers to the Galaxy Ring.

Early impressions

We've already spent some time with the ring (Image credit: Future)

There's plenty of other useful advice on the support page and we'd recommend reading through it in full if you're going to purchase one. There are tips on how your activities might affect the device's battery life too.

We can't find any mention of magnets on the help pages for the Oura ring, but there is a recommendation to "consider removing" the ring in situations where friction is involved – with weightlifting mentioned as a specific example.

While our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is still in the pipeline, we have already spent some time with it, and can report that it's been largely an impressive and positive experience so far – though there's more testing to come.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device will set you back $399 / £399 (that's around AU$750, though Australian pricing is to be confirmed). You'll get a sizing kit sent out to you before the ring itself, to make sure you choose the right size for your finger, and as we've already mentioned, shipping is scheduled to get underway on July 24.