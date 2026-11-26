I wasn't anticipating such a great deal arriving this early on Black Friday morning, but here we are!

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles got a poor deal in September, with price hikes impacting the latest generation of the Japanese brand's beloved Switch. However, these Amazon Black Friday bargains have actually sweetened the deal by discounting some Nintendo Switch 2 bundles to some of the lowest prices we've seen in recent months.

Now AU$142 off, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle is down to AU$698 — a considerable saving given the console itself carries an RRP of $769.95.

Alternatively, if Sports Resort is more your speed, that bundle has also gotten a tidy AU$96 discount on Amazon.

You'll need to act fast if you want to nab either of these great Switch 2 deals — these bundles are going to sell out quicker than you can throw a banana peel!

Also consider

Black Friday sales are also a great time to consider trying new games or reinvesting into your favourite Nintendo franchises. I've listed a few great game options below, especially if you already have a Switch or Switch 2, and want to try something new.