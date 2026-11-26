These are the best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in Australia right now — save up to AU$142 on the latest console
I'd jump into hyperspeed to nab these discounted Switch 2 deals if I were you
I wasn't anticipating such a great deal arriving this early on Black Friday morning, but here we are!
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles got a poor deal in September, with price hikes impacting the latest generation of the Japanese brand's beloved Switch. However, these Amazon Black Friday bargains have actually sweetened the deal by discounting some Nintendo Switch 2 bundles to some of the lowest prices we've seen in recent months.
Now AU$142 off, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle is down to AU$698 — a considerable saving given the console itself carries an RRP of $769.95.
Alternatively, if Sports Resort is more your speed, that bundle has also gotten a tidy AU$96 discount on Amazon.
You'll need to act fast if you want to nab either of these great Switch 2 deals — these bundles are going to sell out quicker than you can throw a banana peel!
This Nintendo Switch 2 deal is hard to beat. You can save AU$141.95 on this bundle, which contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership.
Again, much like the Mario Kart World bundle above, this Sports Resort option is also discounted at a number of retailers in Australia right now. And unsurprisingly, Amazon will get it to you the quickest, with Sunday being the very latest delivery date for Prime members.
Also consider
Black Friday sales are also a great time to consider trying new games or reinvesting into your favourite Nintendo franchises. I've listed a few great game options below, especially if you already have a Switch or Switch 2, and want to try something new.
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong - Nintendo Switch: was AU$69.95, now AU$59 at Amazon
- Minecraft - Nintendo Switch: was AU$49.16, now AU$41.16 at Amazon
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch: was AU$68.29, now AU$53.34 at Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Nintendo Switch 2: was AU$109.95, now AU$85 at Amazon
- Just Dance: Decades of Hits - Nintendo Switch 2: was AU$59.95, now AU$39 at Amazon
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for TechRadar Australia, covering all things internet-related news. Lucy also reports on hot new releases on the best streaming services, tests fun home gadgets, and tracks down the best bargains.
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