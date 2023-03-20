Your next TV upgrade is here - get the five-star LG C2 OLED for its cheapest price yet

Another day, another deal on the LG C2 OLED. We're yammering on about this highly-acclaimed display once again as the 48-inch version has now fallen to its cheapest price ever as part of this year's March Madness TV sales, beating the previous record low by $50.

So, head on over to Amazon where you can get the 48-inch LG C2 OLED for $899.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,299.99). If I was looking for my next TV upgrade, this is the one I'd definitely go for out of all the options available. That's because it's the lowest price yet for a TV that sports a fantastic high-quality 4K display with rich colours, vivid lighting and 120Hz support for the most responsive gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG C2 OLED TV - cheapest price ever

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Simply the lowest price we've seen for the 48-inch LG C2 OLED at $50 less than the previous record low. Based on our testing, it's one of the best TVs you can buy today thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features as well.

Why are we so quick to share any offers on this display? Well, that's because our five-star LG C2 OLED review called it, "a fantastic TV that brilliantly showcases the screen technology’s best attributes". It also currently claims the top spot in our best TV guide so it really is the one to go for if you want a premium picture for films, shows and gaming.

At 48 inches, it's also a more suitable size for a smaller room or if you don't want to fork out for the larger 55-inch or 65-inch versions that might dominate your living space. We wouldn't consider going any smaller, though, as we found ourselves desperate to go back to the 48-inch version after testing the 42-inch version.

