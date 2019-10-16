You can get the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X for under $200 ahead of Black Friday

Building a PC can get expensive, especially if you're targeting high-performance. Luckily, during seasonal sales like Black Friday, you can find last-generation hardware at a bargain: like the 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

Right now at Amazon, you can save a whopping $134 on the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, dropping the price below $200, which makes it cheaper than the current-generation Ryzen 5 3600X. It helps that the Ryzen 7 2700X is still faster than the 3600X, too.

Back when we reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, we praised it for having an excellent price to performance ratio, along with the beefy cooler that's included in the box. Not only does this AMD processor pack as many cores as Intel's highest-end processor, but with the 4.3GHz boost clock, you should get some excellent gaming performance out of this thing.

Now, a little while ago we predicted that AMD would be on top of the world with its Black Friday deals, and even this far out from the big shopping day, we're starting to see that come to life already. And, now that you can finally build a PC at Best Buy, we can't wait to see the PC component deals that appear this holiday season.