Walmart's Google Home Mini + Frozen 2 book bundle is an early Black Friday steal

This deal not only takes a cool $10 off the list price for Google Home Mini, but includes a Frozen 2 Golden Book that features some interactivity with the speaker while reading.View Deal

The Google Home Mini would already be a steal at this price, but the bundled Golden Book seals the deal. When reading this Frozen 2 book to your little one, you can say "Hey Google, let's read along with Frozen 2."

This allows the speaker to listen as you read the text, interspersing fun sound effects and voice overs throughout designed to enhance the experience. Better yet, this feature works with an extensive list of modern Golden Book releases. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.