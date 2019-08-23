The best Walmart Apple Watch deals in August 2019

If you're looking to snag a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3, then you've come to the right place. Thanks to the release of the Apple Watch 4, you can score massive discounts on the smartwatch from online retailers. Walmart currently has the Apple Watch 3 on sale and priced as low as $199. To help you find deals on other models we've listed the best Walmart Apple Watch sales that are available now. While there are no current discounts at Walmart for the Apple Watch 4 we've listed the best prices for the smartwatch that are available online.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts, calories burned, everyday activities, and offers heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch includes GPS technology and provides an impressive 18-hour battery life. The Apple Watch also offers basic smartwatch features such as the ability to stream music, send messages, receive notifications, and more.



The Apple Watch 3 smartwatch with a 38mm display normally retails for $279, but you can currently find it on sale at Walmart for just $199. If you're interested in a smartwatch with LTE connectivity, Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with GPS and Cellular on sale for $229. That's a $150 discount for the smartwatch that allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Walmart Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm $309 $229 at Walmart

If you're looking for a bigger display, Walmart also has the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $229. This specific deal is for the black sport band and is the best price we've found for the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at Walmart for $229. The smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm $409 $352 at Walmart

While this isn't the best price we've seen for the 42mm Apple Watch 3, it's still a slight discount on the smartwatch. The Apple Watch includes cellular and GPS technology and is available in a white sport band.

While there are no current deals on the Apple Watch 4, we suspect discounts might pop up as we get closer to the announcement of the Series 5 smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 4 was released last September with an upgraded design and added health features. The series 4 smartwatch features a 30% larger display than previous models, so you can easily see health stats and notifications. The additional health benefits include a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm $429 at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 44mm for $429 at Walmart. The smartwatch offers GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring and includes a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm $429 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 4 44mm smartwatch features GPS and LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. The phone is currently retailing for $429 and is available in black, white or pink sport band.

