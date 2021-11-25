The best NAS drives around just got a major price cut for Black Friday

On the eve of Black Friday , Amazon has slashed the prices of some of the best NAS hard drives on the market.

Our data shows that Seagate IronWolf drives are among the most in-demand storage devices, and for good reason: right now, the 12TB model is available for just $269.99 , down from $377.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see today's best storage deals where you are.)

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering significant discounts on Western Digital’s Red Plus NAS drives, which are also excellent performers. The 10TB model can be had for just $209.99 right now, down from $284.99.

Today’s best Black Friday NAS drive deals

$269.99 from Amazon Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS hard drive - $377.99 $269.99 from Amazon

Save 29% - Seagate IronWolf drives are simply the best in their category, taking the top spot in our best NAS drives list. They run at a rapid 7,200rpm, and offer a cache of up to 256MB. The perfect option for up to eight-bay configurations.

$209.99 from Amazon WD Red Plus 10TB NAS hard drive - $284.99 $209.99 from Amazon

Save 26% - This slightly less capacious drive from WD is still an excellent option, especially at this price. The 10TB model also boasts 7,200rpm spin speed and 256MB cache, but a smaller 180TB/year workload rate. Discounts are also available on lower-capacity models.

The cost of network drives can quickly rack up, especially if you’re buying a bunch at once to use in a RAID array. But with these kinds of discounts, Black Friday is the best time of year to pull the trigger.

Capable of running at a rapid 7,200rpm without the risk of failure, Seagate’s IronWolf range sits at the very top of our best NAS drives list. Our reviewer says the drives “run whisper-quiet with barely any vibration noise, all while delivering excellent file-share performance and general speeds".

However, not all that much separates the IronWolf and WD Red Plus series (not to be confused with the base WD Red models). Like the IronWolf drives, the 10TB WD Red Plus also offers 7,200rpm spin speeds and up to 256MB cache, but a lesser 180TB/year workload rate (as compared with 300TB/year with the Seagate drive).

However, the WD drive is also slightly cheaper per TB (roughly $20/TB), as well as cheaper overall, so if you don’t need quite as much space, this could be the right option for you.

