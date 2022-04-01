Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals? The latest tablet from the South Korean manufacturer is now available to buy following its reveal during February's Galaxy Unpacked event and we've gathered together all of today's best prices right here.

Given the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range is relatively new, there are very few - if any - price cuts at the minute. However, a lot of retailers do offer certain incentives if you choose to buy from them, including freebies such as a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or subscription time to streaming services like Disney Plus. Remember, too, that all tablets in this range come with the S Pen stylus as standard and are available with WiFi or 5G connectivity.

During the pre-order phase, there were also some massive trade-in deals, including one from Samsung that meant you could get the new tablets from just $99.99. Unfortunately, that has since expired, but there are still a number of opportunities to save on a Galaxy Tab S8 when you trade in your old devices - up to $450 / £450 in some cases. We've included information on those below where relevant.

So, take your pick below from all the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you take a look a think they might be a bit too expensive for your budget, our guide to the latest cheap tablet deals or other Samsung tablet deals is where to go next. You can also browse through all the best iPad deals if you'd prefer one of Apple's premium tablets.

And for everything else announced during the most recent Galaxy Unpacked event, we've also got hubs dedicated to all the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals that are available now. We'll continue adding to all of those pages - and this one too - as we spot more offers on all of this new tech over the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 An all-purpose option for everyday use Weight: 505g | Dimensions: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm | Screen size: 11-inch | Display: LED | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB-256GB | Battery: 8,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP, 6MP wide | Front camera: 12MP | Connectivity: WiFi, 5G $779.99 View Deal at Best Buy $779.99 View Deal at Best Buy Check Amazon Premium feel and design Fast and responsive S-Pen included Minimal upgrade over the Tab S7

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may be the standard choice when it comes to the latest range of tablets but it's far from basic. It features an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution display that also sports a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It's a top-quality screen that will deliver a smooth image during demanding tasks such as gaming.

As for cameras, you get a 13MP main camera and 6MP wide option on the back, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera that's well-suited to video calls. The device comes with 8GB of RAM included as standard and a choice of two storage options: either 128GB or 258GB. This can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card if you think you need more, but either option will be fine for general everyday use.

The Galaxy Tab S8 currently retails for $699.99 / £649 right now but you get 12 months of Disney Plus included for free no matter where you buy - saving you $79.99 / £79.90. This offer is only live until April 22, though. Also, if you buy from Samsung directly you can take advantage of some of the best trade-in prices for your old devices to save up to $450 / £450 off the price of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

(Image credit: Samsung)

Sitting right in the middle of Samsung's latest lineup of premium tablets is the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. It's a fairly considerable jump in price up to $899 / £849 for this model - making it $200 / £200 more than the standard Galaxy Tab S8. Still, that additional cost is worth considering in order to get some useful upgrades if you have the budget for it.

The main bonus of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the slightly larger and higher-resolution 12.4-inch display. While there isn't a dramatic increase in picture quality based on our testing, the increased size is definitely appreciated for those tasks that benefit from a larger display area. There's also an extra 2GB of RAM, which brings a small but welcome performance boost, while the exact same storage options of 128GB or 256GB are available on the middle model.

Any deals that drop the price of the Tab S8 Plus closer to the standard Tab S8 will definitely make this an even more compelling purchase. Right now, we'd say the extra cost is only justified for more enthusiast users but not absolutely required for general use. More freebies come with this model, though, including some Galaxy Buds Pro alongside 12 months of Disney Plus. And do check out Samsung directly for those top trade-in offers that can take up to $450 / £450 off the price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

Compared to the standard S8 tablet in this new range, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a much larger 14.6-inch screen. Storage options are available all the way up to 512GB, while there's also an option to increase the RAM to 12GB or 16GB – should you find a reason to need the performance boost.

It is, however, a very large, weighty and expensive bit of kit with a starting price of $1,099 / £999. For the everyday user, this device is likely going to be overkill for general tasks such as browsing, media streaming and gaming. The intended audience of the S8 Ultra is definitely creatives and professionals who need a bigger second screen – and it has the price to match those demands.

Yet again you can get some free Galaxy Buds Pro and 12 months of Disney Plus at no extra cost when you buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The big trade-in deals apply to this model when you buy direct from Samsung too, so check those out for the opportunity to take up $450 / £450 off the price.