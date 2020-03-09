The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus prices and deals for March 2020

The Samsung Unpacked event unveiled the all-new Galaxy phone, which includes the S20, the massive S20 Ultra, and, last but not least, the S20 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is officially available to order from all major carriers and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. To help you wade through all the different plans, we've listed the best Galaxy S20 Plus prices and deals that are available in the US.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, packs 12GB of RAM and offers a 128GB or 512GB storage option. The S20 Plus features an advanced new camera system with a 10MP front-facing camera and four rear cameras, including a 12MP ultra-wide angle and wide-angle camera and a 64MP telephoto camera. You're also getting a Depth Vision camera that the S20 lacks, which allows you to detect objects in photos better, as well as create 3D scans of objects using certain apps. The Galaxy S20 also boasts full support for 5G and provides a 4,500mAh battery that claims to last all day.



Because the S20 Plus is feature-packed, the phone doesn't come cheap, with a starting price of $1,199 for the 128GB storage option and an additional $150 for the 512GB version. To help you find the best plan, we've listed the best Galaxy S20 Plus prices and deals below. Samsung is currently offering up to $600 off the Galaxy S20 Plus when you trade-in an eligible phone, plus get four months of ad-free YouTube for free.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 at Verizon | Save $150 on the Galaxy S20 Plus or get up to $450 off with select trade-in

Get $150 credited to your account over 24 months when you add a Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus to your cart. Verizon is also offering up to $450 in savings with a select trade-in on Unlimited when you upgrade or you can save $1,200 when you buy a second Galaxy S20 Plus.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at AT&T |Switch to AT&T and get up to $1,200 off the Galaxy S20 Plus

AT&T is offering up to $1,200 the Galaxy S10 Plus with a qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in. You can also get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus with your purchase of any new Samsung device.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at Sprint | Order the Galaxy S20 Plus for $8.33 per month with eligible trade-in

Get the Galaxy S20 Plus for $8.33/mo with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied as soon as they receive your phone.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at T-Mobile | Save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S20 Plus when you switch and buy a 2nd phone

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you join T-Mobile with two or more qualifying lines of service. You must purchase the Galaxy S20 Plus on a monthly payment plan, and purchase a second device at an equal or lesser value.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals from US carriers:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch 120Hz display and is priced at $1,399 from carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. AT&T is offering up to $1,200 off the Galaxy S20 Ultra with qualifying installment and eligible trade-in and you can also save up to $300 off with a select trade-in on Unlimited from Verizon when you upgrade. You can trade-in an eligible phone and get the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $16.67/mo with the Sprint Flex lease.



Learn more about the S20 with our hands on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review.



You can also see the best Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals.