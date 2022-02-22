Presidents' Day Apple sale: massive deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch and more

The Presidents' Day Apple sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive deals on Apple's best-selling devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. We've sorted through today's offers to roundup up the best Presidents' Day Apple sales happening right now.
Some of our favorite Apple deals from today's Presidents' Day sales include the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 (was $399), a $50 discount on the powerful M1 MacBook Air, and Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 - the cheapest price we've seen this year.
If you're looking for Presidents' Day iPad deals you can snag the powerful iPad Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $999 (was $1,099) and you can get Apple's 10.2-inch iPad for only $449 (was $479).
See more of today's best Presidents' Day Apple deals just below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.
Presidents' Day Apple sale: today's best deals
AirPods with wired charging case:
$159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - If you're looking to score cheap AirPods in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $99 - which is just $10 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $174.98 at Amazon
Save $74.02 - Our favorite Presidents' Day Apple deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro that are now on sale for $174.98 at Amazon. That's a massive $74 discount and $23 less than last week's price. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $249 at Amazon
Save $30 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Today's offer applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sport bands, and both models are currently in stock and ready to ship.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's Apple deal is for the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, and all smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.
iPad Air 4 (64GB):
$599 $539 at Amazon
Save $60 - While we've seen Apple's iPad Air 4 drop to $499 once before, today's deal is the best price you can find and an impressive discount for the powerful tablet. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip.
iPad mini 6 (64GB, 2021):
$499 $474 at Amazon
Save $25 – You can snag a $25 discount on the iPad mini 6 in today's Presidents' Day Apple sales. The powerful 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the iPad Air but in a much smaller form. The much-improved tablet also comes with significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life. The Starlight color is the only iPad deal available at this price.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB):
$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Save $100 - You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's Presidents' Day Apple sale. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.
Apple MacBook Air (2020):
$999 $949 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. While we've seen the laptop dip to $799 during Black Friday, this is the best price you can find right now.
Apple MacBook Pro 14:
$1,999 $1,799 at Amazon
Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop in today's Presidents' Day sales? We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14 a full five stars in our review, but you'll have to hurry if you want to pick it up for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.
More Presidents' Day deals
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, TVs, AirPods, clothing, and more
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts, and leggings at Amazon
- Allswell: 20% off mattresses + free shipping
- Appliances: save up to 30% on Samsung major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $740 off major appliances
- Casper: up to $595 on select mattresses with code PRESDAY22
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off mattresses + free pillows and sheets set
- Dell: laptops starting at $229.99
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories
- Helix: up to $200 off + two free Dream pillows
- Home Depot: up to 30% off refrigerators, laundry packages, and more
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + two free pillows
- Lowe's: $600 off refrigerators, dishwashers, and more
- Macy's: up to 60% off clothing, jewelry, and shoes
- Mattress Firm: mattresses starting at $159.99
- Nectar: save up to $100 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Nike: 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Overstock: up to 70% off furniture, patio items, decor + free shipping
- Purple: up to $700 on a mattress and sleep system
- Saatva: $450 off mattresses at early Presidents' Day sale
- Samsung: up to $3,000 on 4K, 8K and QLED TVs
- Sealy: save up to 35% + free pillows and sheets
- Target: 40% off TVs, kitchen appliances, clothes, and furniture
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $300 on select mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off mattresses + 10% off bedding
- TVs: TVs starting at $199.99 at Best Buy
- Walmart: save on tech, furniture, toys, clothing, and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off furniture
See more of today's best cheap AirPods sales and deals and the best cheap Apple Watch deals.
You can also see more holiday bargains with our Presidents' Day TV sales guide, the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale, and our roundup of the best Presidents' Day laptop sales