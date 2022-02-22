Presidents' Day Apple sale: massive deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch and more

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop in today's Presidents' Day sales? We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14 a full five stars in our review, but you'll have to hurry if you want to pick it up for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.