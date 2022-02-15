Presidents' Day Apple sale: deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more

If you're looking to score a deal on Apple's most sought-after devices, the 2022 Presidents' Day sales event is the perfect opportunity with massive discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. To help you find all the top bargains in one place, we're rounding up today's best Presidents' Day Apple sales just below.
Some of our favorite Apple deals from today's Presidents' Day sales include the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 (was $399), the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $174.98 (was $249), and the powerful iPad Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $999 (was $1,099).
See more of today's best Presidents' Day Apple deals just below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.
Presidents' Day Apple sale: today's best deals
AirPods with wired charging case:
$159 $98.98 at Amazon
Save $59 - If you're looking to score cheap AirPods in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $98 - which is just $9 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):
$179 $149.98 at Amazon
Save $29.01 - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $149.98. That's a $29 discount and only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $174.98 at Amazon
Save $74.02 - Our favorite Presidents' Day Apple deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro that are now on sale for $174.98 at Amazon. That's a massive $74 discount and $23 less than last week's price. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $249 at Amazon
Save $30 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Today's offer applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sport bands, and both models are currently in stock and ready to ship.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $50 - You can snag a $50 discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch in today's Presidents' Day sales. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's Apple deal is for the Black, Blue, Green, and Starlight sports bands, and all smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.
iPad Air 4 (64GB):
$599 $439 at Amazon
Save $60 - While we've seen Apple's iPad Air 4 drop to $499 once before, today's deal is the best price you can find and an impressive discount for the powerful tablet. The 2020 iPad that packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB):
$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Save $100 - You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's Presidents' Day Apple sale. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.
Apple MacBook Air (2020):
$999 $949 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. While we've seen the laptop dip to $799 during Black Friday, this is the best price you can find right now.
