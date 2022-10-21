Our best TV of 2022 is down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is dropping some early Black Friday deals on some of our favorite tech, like LG's brilliant 2022 C2 OLED TV, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,346.99 (was $1,799.99) (opens in new tab). That's a $453 discount and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen on a premium display.



The LG C2 OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV of 2022, and for a good reason. It has everything you'd want in your dream TV, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You're also getting virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design that all results in a premium home cinema setup.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the LG C2 OLED TV, and we can't predict if you'll see a better deal at the official Black Friday sale. If you want to avoid the November madness and upgrade your home display, then we recommend grabbing this bargain today.

Today's best pre-Black Friday OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,346.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

