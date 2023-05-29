Memorial Day TV sales - $1,000 off Samsung, Sony and LG OLED TVs

The 2023 Memorial Day TV sales event is a perfect opportunity to score a record-low price on a stunning but pricey OLED display. Memorial Day sales offer massive discounts from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. To help you find today's top discounts, we've listed the best OLED TV deals in today's Memorial Day TV sales.



Our best-rated TVs are discounted in Memorial Day TV sales, like the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED, which takes our top spot, on sale for $1,479 (was $2,099.99) at Walmart. You can also grab Sony's top-rated 55-inch A80K series marked down to $1,298 (was $2,299) at Amazon, and the Samsung 55-inch S95B for $1,119 (was $2,199).



See more of today's best OLED TV deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can check out our main Memorial Day sales guide for today's top offers. Keep in mind that most offers will end tonight at Midnight, and you might not see prices like that until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Memorial Day TV sales - the best OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,479 at Walmart

You can get much better than today's Memorial Day deal on the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV, down to $1,479 at Walmart. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,298 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic OLED TV, and today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon brings this 55-inch model down to $1,298 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $2,199 now $1,199 at Walmart

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Walmart's Memorial Day TV sale drops this 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a new record-low price.

LG B2 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has this 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 - the lowest price we've seen. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart OLED TV: was $1,499 now $998 at Walmart

Want a big-screen OLED TV but don't want to shell out mega bucks? Here's a great price on a model that we rated four stars out of five during our Vizio OLED 4K TV review. While Vizio lacks the big-name-brand power of the likes of Samsung or LG, we think this particular model is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV for most people. Not only does the fantastic picture quality you'd expect from an OLED display but support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ makes it relatively well-featured too.

LG A2 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

The 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV is down to $899.99 at Best Buy, which is $50 more than the lowest-ever price. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $2,399 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and today's Memorial Day sale slashes $100 off the price. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

