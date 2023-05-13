Memorial Day sales preview: 19 unmissable deals from Lowe's, Home Depot and more

We're just weeks away from the 2023 Memorial Day sales event, and if you're looking to shop for early bargains we've got you covered. We've listed today's best offers from all your favorite online retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Target.



While most retailers are still waiting to launch their official Memorial Day sales, there are plenty of impressive offers to shop right now on everything from patio furniture, lawnmowers, and grills to TVs, mattresses, appliances. We've also seen a handful of mattress brands including Nectar, DreamCloud, and Saatva drop early Memorial Day sales, so if you're looking to score a discount on a new mattresses there's no need to wait for Memorial Day proper.



Below you'll find links to early Memorial Day sales that are already live, and sales at other retailers that feature deals we think are unlikely to be bettered in their official Memorial Day sales, including offers on patio furniture, appliances, clothing, and TVs. We've also listed the very best individual deals that we've found.

While we can't predict that you won't see steeper discounts come Memorial Day proper, today's bargains allow you to get a head start on your summer savings and allow you to properly enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day sales preview: today's top offers

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Memorial Day sale has just launched, and you can save 33% off everything, which means you can get a queen-size Nectar Memory Form for $699 – a fantastic value. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress: it's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive (plus, it sits number two on our best mattress list).

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $995 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Memorial Day early bird sale is offering up to $650 off mattresses which brings the price of a queen size down to $1,695. The luxury innerspring Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide, and with good reason: it's an excellently comfortable and supportive bed that's available in two height options and three choices of firmness.

(opens in new tab) The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now from $499 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

You can save 40% off all mattresses at the DreamCloud Memorial Day preview sale. The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses around, and it delivers luxury features at a surprisingly affordable price, especially when it's on sale (which it is pretty much all of the time). Today's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot: up to 30% off major appliances (opens in new tab)

Appliances are always a hot seller during Memorial Day sales, and Home Depot is currently running special savings that include 30% off major appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more. Expect to see similar discounts at Home Depot's official Memorial Day sale, which we expect to go live next week.

(opens in new tab) Samsung: save up to $1,200 on bespoke refrigerators (opens in new tab)

Samsung's latest sale is a preview of its Memorial Day sale, with savings of more than $1,000 on major appliances, including Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also includes discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's: 40% off patio furniture and accessories (opens in new tab)

The Lowe's spring sale event is happening right now, and you can score up to 40% off patio furniture and accessories, which matches what we saw during last year's Memorial Day sale. You can save on furniture sets, umbrellas, fire pits, and storage and score free shipping on all orders over $45.

(opens in new tab) Walmart: up to $200 off patio furniture, grills, and lawnmowers (opens in new tab)

Walmart is an excellent destination for Memorial Day summer savings, and the retailer is getting an early start with discounts on patio furniture, planters, grills, lawnmowers, pools, and gardening tools. We expect to see similar discounts at Walmart's official Memorial Day sale, so if you see an item on sale you want now, we recommend grabbing it today.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs from $149.99 (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy has record-low prices on some beautiful displays from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You'll find a range of TVs on sale, so whether you're looking for a high-end OLED display or a small-screen budget set, Best Buy's current sale has you covered, and predict the prices won't drop much further at its official Memorial Day sale.

Shop for more early mattress offers in our Memorial Day mattress sales guide. You can also see our Memorial Day appliance sales roundup as well as today's best Memorial Day TV sales.