Black Friday 2022 live: all you need to know today

Black Friday: latest headlines - Early Black Friday deals are now live

- Walmart Black Friday sale starts November 7

- Best Buy Black Friday deals start now

We're now in full preparation for Black Friday with November almost upon us. Join us as we bring you all the latest news and share some all-important buying advice from the full roster of TechRadar experts so you have all the information you need to make the most of this year's Black Friday sales.

Plus, we've already seen signs of some very early Black Friday deals at a number of retailers. We're here to steer you away from any sales that aren't as good as they seem at this early stage and point out a few of the best offers so you can bag a bargain ahead of the rush later in the month.

So, if you need to know which is the best TV to buy this year, whether it's worth getting the AirPods Pro over the standard AirPods, or what top tips to keep in mind when shopping, we've got all that right here for you.

And we'll continue to share regular updates in the weeks ahead with everything you need to know about Black Friday, as well as the latest announcements from retailers about their upcoming sales and the deals we expect to see.