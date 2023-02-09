HP's best 2-in-1 laptop is now an absolute steal at $300 off

Finding a good quality 2-in-1 with solid RAM and storage space is difficult enough as it is, but finding one at a reasonable price is even harder. But right now, Best Buy has a great deal on one of the best hybrid devices out there.

The various refreshes of the HP Envy x360 are highly ranked by us, with the latest version making our best 2-in-1 laptop list, which is well deserved, especially for its MSRP. Now, the HP Envy x360 is currently $749.99 (opens in new tab), and there are very few deals better than this one offering a $300 discount.

If you need a great quality 2-in-1 laptop with great RAM and storage space, this is the time to take advantage of such a huge discount. HP is known as a high-quality brand, which makes this an even better steal.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360: was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP Envy x360 is a reliable and great quality 2-in-1 work machine, no matter the model. And with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, this is a laptop that will last you for years. The only downside is that this isn't the OLED display version, but the screen is still full HD and solid quality.

Not only does the HP Envy x360 have great storage and RAM, it also sports a great battery life, amazing performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 CPU powering it, a gorgeous screen (unfortunately not the OLED version), and a sleek form factor. Though we do wish it came with its own stylus as the HP Spectre did.

It does have one issue, which is that the tablet mode is a bit unwieldy due to the laptop being on the heavier side. Other than that, this is a great 2-in-1 at an amazing price.

More HP Envy x360 deals

