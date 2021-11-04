Go for savings with Hostinger's early Black Friday sale

Needing more than a single website? It can put you in a tricky situation having to handle all of them at once. Hostinger's solution - a single plan for up to 100 websites. This hosting plan even throws in the email account and domain for free.

Hostinger is one of the most trusted, pioneering web hosting service providers you'll likely come across. It's hard to say there's someone running a website who hasn't heard of its name. This is because it's a household name when it comes to fast servers, flexible plans, powerful features, and excellent customer support.

This Black Friday, Hostinger goes a step further by offering massive discounts to their loyal customers. For a limited time only, their Premium Shared Hosting plan is being offered at its most affordable price yet.

With savings of up to 80%, it's not wise to pass up on this opportunity to get a reliable web hosting provider. The plan is made available to everyone for a low price of $1.99/month from its regular $10.19 monthly rate when they purchase a 48-month subscription.

As an exclusive deal for readers of TechRadar Pro, this price even goes lower. By using the discount code Techradaroffer upon checkout, users can get an additional 10% off, dropping the plan's monthly rate down to $1.79.

Hostinger Premium Shared Hosting Best web hosting service deal Hostinger Premium Shared Hosting - $10.19 $1.99

Great for multiple website hosting and comes with unlimited bandwidth, generous SSD storage, WordPress acceleration, Cloud Protected Nameservers, and more. View Deal

Save with Hostinger

Just having a website up isn't enough, and Hostinger understands. That's why aside from the powerful hosting service that optimizes your website to get only the best performance, it also throws in amazing features that make managing your website easy as pie.

Users can access these features via the user-friendly control panel that makes navigation a breeze- whether or not you're equipped with experience in web development. It is committed to providing you with all of your hosting needs so you can have your site up and launched within minutes.

LiteSpteed, Hostinger's advanced server, aids in providing you with security, record uptime (99.75%,) and top level site speed (356ms.) Novice users need not worry as tasks can be completed with just a few clicks. That means even without experience in building websites, you can have yours running in no time.

This Premium Plan takes care of your domain name for an entire year and ensures you are supported 24/7/365 via live chat. With Black Friday's limited time offer, this plan just became more affordable than ever.

Why is this a great deal?

Whether you're building your website from scratch or migrating from another provider, you can have it ready within minutes. And not just ready, it's secure, fast and reliable all at ones.

This deal, which is available for users who are getting the 4-year subscription on the Premium Shared hosting plan, only makes the plan within reach. Anyone can take advantage of the opportunity to save a staggering 80% in discounts.

With a powerful website in the works, it won't be long until you have a reliable and fast not to mention beautifully designed website running and raking in sales.

Whatever the amount of traffic you're expecting, you can relax knowing that you'll be able to accommodate them without compromising quality. This deal makes all of these and more possible.