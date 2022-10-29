Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a gorgeous OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The 65-inch TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV completely hands-free.



If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, the LG C1 OLED TV is a fantastic choice, especially now that it's down a record-low price. We don't expect Amazon to drop the display much further during the official Black Friday TV deals event, so you might as well grab this bargain now.



Early Black Friday TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save $1,003 - Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a whopping $1,000+ discount. That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More early Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 – Our favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy's early sale is this stunning 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $503 - If you want to splash all out for the LG's C2 OLED TV, Amazon has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality, as well as their smart TV features. Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals event has this QN90B 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 thanks to today's whopping $400 discount.

