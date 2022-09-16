Croma Early Bird Sale: Best deals on Smartphones, TVs, Audio accessors and more

Croma, Tata group’s electronics retail arm, is conducting the Early Bird sales on its digital platforms. This Early Bird sale is a curtain raiser for the Diwali sale coming soon in Croma.
The sale started on September 14 and will go on till September 18. You will see offers on various electronics items such as TVs, smartphones, smart watches, home appliances and more. Remember that this offer is available only on Croma online store and not on the retail Croma outlets. Let us look at all the best deals from the Croma Early Bird sale.
Croma Early Bird sale: card offers
Croma Early Bird sale comes with card offers as Amazon and Flipkart sales have, and it is partnering with HDFC bank credit cards. Some select products also have offers on ICICI credit cards.
Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on Smart LED TVs
Check out iFFALCON 43-inch 4K TV on Croma (opens in new tab)
Rs. 20,999
Check out iFFALCON 79.97 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV on Croma (opens in new tab)
Rs. 10,989
Akai 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (opens in new tab)
Rs. 10,299
Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on smartphone
Redmi K50i (opens in new tab)
Rs. 24,999
Redmi Note 11 6/128GB (opens in new tab)
Rs. 15,499
Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on audio accessories
Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband (opens in new tab)
Rs. 999
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro neckband (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799
Boat Grenade 5W Portable Speaker (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799
Zebronics Zeb Paradise over the ear wireless headphones (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799
More deals are unlocking soon
More smartphone deals are coming to the Croma Early Bird sale, which will be unlocked in the coming days. Deals on Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi K50i (better deals) will be unlocking soon. We will update it here after it's opened; stay tuned.