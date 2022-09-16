Croma Early Bird Sale: Best deals on Smartphones, TVs, Audio accessors and more

By Abhijith S
published

Festive deals are already here

Croma Early Bird Sale
Croma, Tata group’s electronics retail arm, is conducting the Early Bird sales on its digital platforms. This Early Bird sale is a curtain raiser for the Diwali sale coming soon in Croma.

The sale started on September 14 and will go on till September 18. You will see offers on various electronics items such as TVs, smartphones, smart watches, home appliances and more. Remember that this offer is available only on Croma online store and not on the retail Croma outlets. Let us look at all the best deals from the Croma Early Bird sale.

Croma Early Bird sale: card offers

Croma Early Bird sale comes with card offers as Amazon and Flipkart sales have, and it is partnering with HDFC bank credit cards. Some select products also have offers on ICICI credit cards.

croma card offer

Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on Smart LED TVs

Check out iFFALCON 43-inch 4K TV on Croma

Rs. 20,999

View Deal
Check out iFFALCON 79.97 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV on Croma

Rs. 10,989


View Deal
Akai 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Rs. 10,299

View Deal

Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on smartphone

Redmi K50i

Rs. 24,999

View Deal
Redmi Note 11 6/128GB

Rs. 15,499

View Deal

Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on audio accessories

Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband

Rs. 999

View Deal
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro neckband

Rs. 799

View Deal
Boat Grenade 5W Portable Speaker

Rs. 799

View Deal
Zebronics Zeb Paradise over the ear wireless headphones

Rs. 799

View Deal

More deals are unlocking soon

Croma more deals

More smartphone deals are coming to the Croma Early Bird sale, which will be unlocked in the coming days. Deals on Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi K50i (better deals) will be unlocking soon. We will update it here after it's opened; stay tuned.  

