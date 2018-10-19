The best iPhone XR deals to pre-order today

Get it while it's hot! After making us wait over a month since the launch, iPhone XR deals are finally available to pre-order. If you want the latest flagship Apple smartphone without splashing out on one of those more expensive models, then the iPhone XR is the bandwagon to jump on.

Today's Best Deal: Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 64GB) Carrier: Verizon Wireless US

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

Unlimited data Free upfront $31.24 /mth View at Verizon Wireless

When you consider quality and cost, we genuinely believe that the iPhone XR was the pick of the phones announced at Apple's huge launch event back in September. Going all out on the screen, camera and features, but for a much lower cost of the more premium iPhones in the series, we think that this will be the smartphone that absolutely flies off the shelves. The big question will be whether any discounts will be available by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around..

With its array of bright new colours and that luscious Liquid Retina display, the iPhone XR is a massive leap up from the iPhone 8. The bezels are pretty much gone, which means hello notch and goodbye home button. And that souped up A12 Bionic chipset is bringing a lot of power to the iPhone XR's brains.

Ready to buy? Well, with TechRadar's helping hand - and, more crucially, our custom-made price comparison - you can be sure that you won't pay over the odds for your iPhone XR pre-order. You still have to wait until October 26 to physically receive the phone (not even we can help you with that), but at least you'll know that you've got the cheapest deal out there.

Plans Unlocked Showing 7 of 109 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 64GB) 1 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 22GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds Free upfront $31.24 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract HD Video Streaming 15GB Mobile Hotspot at 4G LTE speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 128GB) 2 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 22GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds Free upfront $33.33 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract HD Video Streaming 15GB Mobile Hotspot at 4G LTE speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 256GB) 3 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds Free upfront $37.49 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to select countries 2GB data $30 upfront $71.25 /mth View at Sprint No contract Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds / 3G-speed mobile hotspot $30 upfront $81.25 /mth View at Sprint No contract DVD quality streaming 3G speeds Mobile Hotspot Global Roaming in over 185 countries Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 64GB) 6 Unlimited mins Calls: to the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world 5GB data Free upfront $86.24 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract No overages with Safety Mode Carryover Data Unlimited Calling to Mexico & Canada Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 128GB) 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world 2GB data Free upfront $88.33 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract Data Rollover Unlimited International Messaging Learn More Load more deals

iPhone XR deals: today's top 5 best in the UK

iPhone XR | Vodafone | £400 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

A brand new iPhone XR for only £23 per month!? No, you're not dreaming. You'll have to stomach a pretty hefty upfront cost, but when you check out the two year cost it will save you a lot of cash in the long run (assuming you have those kind of £££s lying around to splash, of course). And then there's that general smug feeling that £23 bills bestow for the next 24 months. Sweet. Total cost over 24 months is £952 View this cheap iPhone XR deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XR | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

EE is the UK's fastest 4G network, and that's why people love it. And you'll love this iPhone XR pre-order deal even more if you don't want to pay anything upfront and don't want to compromise on data. Ideal on all fronts if you intend to stream a lot of Netflix and Spotify to your shiny new iPhone. Total cost over 24 months is £1,272 See this XR deal on EE at Mobile Phone Deals

iPhone XR | O2 | £75 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

The competition is tough, but this may have just emerged as our favourite of the early iPhone XR pre-order offers. The amount of data you get each month is astonishing and the balance between monthly and upfront spend is pretty fair. Plus, you get the benefit of those O2 Priority rewards, too. You can't go far wrong with this. Total cost over 24 months is £1,251 View this cheap iPhone XR deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XR | Three | £99 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £50pm

Well this is a lot more affordable than we thought it would be. Three was always going to be the network offering all-you-can-eat data, but we assumed the monthly price would be waaaaaaay over £50. The upfront spend is reasonable too. So if it's all the data you need, it's all the data you'll get with Three. Total cost over 24 months is £1,299 Get this AYCE iPhone XR deal direct from Three

iPhone XR 256GB | EE | £90 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Want to make sure that you have ample room for all your photos, music and podcasts? Then it doesn't cost too much more to crank things up to the 256GB model. You're back to the UK's fastest 4G network here, with those same £53 bills and less than £100 upfront. And you don't even have to go short on data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,362 See this big storage XR deal on EE from Mobiles.co.uk

Get a £40 Currys/PC World voucher with your iPhone XR

Carphone Warehouse isn't the very cheapest retailer, but it's a trusted name by many and it has a little £40 sweetener if you order your new iPhone XR any time in October. You need to use this link and fill out your email address, but then you'll be directed through to the site where you can order your ideal tariff. In a few weeks, the voucher will end up in your inbox to spend as you wish.

View Deal

iPhone XR handset: how much does it cost SIM-free?

It probably hasn't escaped you that there's only one trend when it comes to flagship phone prices - upwards. Mobile phones have been getting more and more expensive with big jumps in recent years.

And of course that's no different when it comes to Apple products. The iPhone 8 cost £699 on release last year, so it's no surprise to see that the iPhone XR costs £749. Hey, at least it's not as expensive as the iPhone XS!

In the really stages you shouldn't expect anybody to undercut that RRP - Apple will have some pretty tight controls over that. But if you have a preferred retailer, the below table will show you where you can buy it from on pre-order.

Showing 3 of 3 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XR 1 Shipping from Free $25 View Apple iPhone XR 2 No price information Check Amazon Apple iPhone XR 3 No price information Check Walmart

iPhone XR review in brief

Best value flagship iPhone you can buy

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Liquid Retina 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 194g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2942mAh

Delicious large display

Camera improvements

Lots of fun colours to choose from

Chunkier design than some

The home button is dead, long live the notch! It features on what immediately becomes the best value iPhone on the market, with the iPhone XR having all the appearance of more premium models but at a considerably lower cost.

There's no dual lens here, but the main camera does have a 12MP sensor and smart HDR. Excellent photos - in low light or otherwise - are more or less guaranteed. The innards are as finely tuned as ever and call is shallow but we're loving that clutch of new colours. A welcome change from muted Space Grey and Rose Gold.

If you've been an iPhone user for a while and have been waiting for an end to the customary incremental upgrades Apple usually launches, then 2018 may be the time to upgrade your iPhone.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone XR review