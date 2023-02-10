Apple's AirPods Pro 2 crash to a record-low price ahead of Presidents' Day

The upcoming Presidents' Day sales event is a great opportunity to grab a bargain on best-selling tech, and we've just spotted an early deal from Amazon that's not to be missed. The retail giant has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) - that's a $50 discount and a return to its record-low Black Friday price.



Not only is today's offer the best deal we've ever seen, but it's also the first time this year that the AirPods Pro have dropped to this all-time low price. We don't expect the earbuds to be reduced any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this bargain before it's too late. If you're looking to shop for more tech deals, you can see our Presidents' Day sales guide with all of today's best early offers.



Early Presidents' Day deal: AirPods Pro 2

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just ahead of Presidents' Day, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this record-low price today.

Released in October of last year, the new and improved AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.

