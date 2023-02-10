Apple's AirPods Pro 2 crash to a record-low price ahead of Presidents' Day

By Mackenzie Frazier
published

Get the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 at Amazon

Airpods pro 2
(Image credit: Future)

The upcoming Presidents' Day sales event is a great opportunity to grab a bargain on best-selling tech, and we've just spotted an early deal from Amazon that's not to be missed. The retail giant has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) - that's a $50 discount and a return to its record-low Black Friday price.

Not only is today's offer the best deal we've ever seen, but it's also the first time this year that the AirPods Pro have dropped to this all-time low price. We don't expect the earbuds to be reduced any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this bargain before it's too late. If you're looking to shop for more tech deals, you can see our Presidents' Day sales guide with all of today's best early offers.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best AirPods deals where you are.)

Early Presidents' Day deal: AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was (opens in new tab)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Just ahead of Presidents' Day, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this record-low price today.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Released in October of last year, the new and improved AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.

More AirPods deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.

Shop for more tech bargains with our Presidents' Day TV sales guide and the Presidents' Day laptop sales page.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.