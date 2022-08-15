Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: likely dates, cost, and how to secure a device early

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders could potentially be opening next month based on previous releases. If you're looking to be an early adopter and snag an Apple flagship as soon as possible, we've got everything you need to know about the possible iPhone 14 pre-orders right here. We've included key dates, timings, cost, and also how likely devices are to sell out, based on last year's launch.

Before we jump in know this - everything on this page is informed speculation. We've covered every single iPhone launch here on TechRadar so we have plenty of experience to fall back on but this is all based on the most likely scenarios and previous events. For reference, the iPhone 14 hasn't been announced and we don't know what features it'll have for certain. In fact, we don't even know it'll be called the iPhone 14 - although we'd be shocked if it wasn't.

If you want to check out the latest rumors surrounding specs and features, head on to our main Apple iPhone 14 article as this page only covers iPhone 14 pre-orders specifically.

We're expecting iPhone 14 pre-orders to immediately follow the Apple September keynote, which usually announces new iPhones and Apple Watches.

While nothing is confirmed yet, we're predicting Apple to hold its big keynote presentation on a Tuesday in early to mid-September with iPhone 14 pre-orders opening on the Friday. Based on this, we think the most likely date for an iPhone 14 unveiling is September 6th or 13th, with iPhone 14 pre-orders opening on the following September 9th or 16th.

Why do we think this? Let's take a look at previous announcement events:

September 7, 2016 - iPhone 7

- iPhone 7 September 12, 2017 - iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 September 12, 2018 - iPhone XS

- iPhone XS September 10, 2019 - iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 October 13, 2020 - iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 September 14, 2021 - iPhone 13

With the exception of the iPhone 12 reveal, every modern Apple smartphone generation has been unveiled sometime in mid-September so far. Based on this, we're fairly confident in predicting iPhone 14 pre-order dates, even though the device itself hasn't even been confirmed yet. Of course, Apple could decide to switch things up this year, so don't take this gospel.

You may have read posts claiming that iPhone 14 pre-orders have already started at a high-end third-party site. Yep, it's true, you can actually already put in a pre-order for a device - if you have $10,000, that is. Because jewel-encrusted and heavily engraved devices aren't for everyone, we're just going to stick with our usual pre-order prediction dates for now.

What time will iPhone 14 pre-orders go live?

Apple operates at California time, so bear that in mind if you're looking to snap up an iPhone 14 pre-order as it could mean an early start.

For reference, this is when iPhone 13 pre-orders opened last year:

PST - 5 AM

- 5 AM MDT - 6 AM

- 6 AM CDT - 7 AM

7 AM EDT - 8 AM

- 8 AM BST - 1PM

As you can see, the only exception to a fairly early start is over in the UK, where pre-orders opened in the early afternoon. If you're an avid Apple fan over in the UK or Europe then the good news is there are likely to be no early starts to contend with.

Note, these times listed are for when iPhone 14 pre-orders are likely to go live on the Apple websites internationally. If you're looking to pick up a device in-store then you'll need to consult your local store opening times closer to the event.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

How much will iPhone 14 pre-orders cost?

Again, nothing is confirmed here but we'd assume the iPhone 14 will roughly be around $799, based on the price of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 standard models. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will likely be $999 and $1,099 specifically, based on previous models too. There's a rumor that this year's iPhone 14 lineup won't have a mini model and instead will have a 'Max' variant. Right now, we have no idea what this speculated model entails so we're not going to put a cost on it.

Here's a quick summary of how much we expect iPhone 14 pre-orders to cost:

iPhone 14 - $799 / £779

- $799 / £779 iPhone 14 Pro - $999 / £949

- $999 / £949 iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,099 / £1,049

It's again worth noting that we're basing these predictions on how much prior models have costed. There could be adjustments according to inflation or other unforeseen factors that may potentially lead to minor price hikes.

Will iPhone 14 pre-orders sell out?

Generally speaking, Apple has a good track record of making sure early adopters can get their hands on a device at launch. That said, there were some cases last year where specific models and variants of the iPhone 13 faced delivery backlogs due to demand - especially the higher storage capacity version of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Apple never lists its devices as 'sold out', instead it pushes back the expected delivery date of products - Verizon has a similar process, too.

Very quickly after the iPhone 13 was put up for pre-order we saw delivery dates being pushed back to early October, especially on the Pro models. It's hard to say how much of this was due to increased demand or the ongoing chip crisis at the time (there were reports of fewer iPhones being produced), but there were in some extreme cases wait times of up to three weeks. It's also worth noting that there was another surge of demand around Black Friday.

Based on the iPhone 13 launch, we'd say it's best to play it safe and be fairly quick off the mark with your iPhone 14 pre-order - particularly if you're looking for one of the Pro models. While it's unlikely we'll see Apple listing the iPhone 14 as 'sold out', it could push back delivery dates.

How long until iPhone 14 pre-orders are delivered?

Demand and stock shortages aside, usually the pre-orders window is fairly short with Apple releases - generally about a week or so. We're not expecting anything different with this release. Early adopters should be getting their device on the official launch date if they pre-order their device immediately. Right now, we're expecting the official launch date will be somewhere in late September.