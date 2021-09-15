iPhone 13 mini pre-orders: the best deals and where to buy this great little device

Apple mini pre-order deals will go live on Friday 17th of September at a number of leading carriers. We've rounded up all the best options for saving some cash right down below - although note, some carrier's haven't officially confirmed their promotion details just yet. We have, however, included what iPhone 13 pre-order deals we think are likely from them, based on previous device launches.

Launching at a (relatively) low price of $699 makes the iPhone 13 mini the cheapest device out of the four new 13-series flagships. Don't discount it though - the inclusion of the latest Apple A15 Bionic processor makes it every bit as powerful as its bigger siblings. New camera upgrades and an upgraded, brighter screen means you're getting plenty of tech under the hood here - even if the overall aesthetic of the device is relatively unchanged from the previous iPhone 12 Mini.

As always with high-end flagship devices, the best iPhone 13 mini deals will generally always revolve around trading in older devices. Apple, Verizon, and AT&T all have options (or will have options soon) for free devices, so this is definitely the way to go if this isn't your first Apple device. If it is, however, then you may want to consider checking out Visible's freebies just down below - available to all new customers who switch over from another carrier.

If you'd like to read a bit more about this new device, just below our roundup of this week's best iPhone 13 mini deals we've included a mini-review. You'll also find a full specs breakdown too, just in case you wanted to see how this small but mighty device measured up to the competition.

iPhone 13 mini deals for pre-order

iPhone 13 mini pre-order deals going live on Friday:

Apple iPhone 13 mini: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

You'll be able to score an iPhone 13 mini for free with AT&T's initial round of deals when they go live this Friday. Eligible with a trade-in and new unlimited data plan, a maximum saving of up to $700 is on the cards here, as well as a possible opt-in for AT&T's 'next' upgrade program. Customers can also get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 7 when they buy two devices.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: $699 free with eligible trade-in at Apple

Apple isn't exactly known for its value, but the official trade-in program is offering an absolutely huge saving of up to $730 on the iPhone 13 mini at launch. That's actually the biggest we've seen yet from Apple and it's enough to just cover the entire cost of the device. For unlocked iPhone 13 Mini deals hunters, this is going to be your best bet.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: $100 off pre-order bonus (confirmed), plus $800 off with a trade-in (expected)

Walmart has confirmed a nifty little $100 bonus saving for all iPhone 13 mini deals at launch - although we expect it'll also offer some hefty trade-ins too. Nothing's confirmed yet, but we'd guess something anywhere in the ballpark of $700 to $800 off as a safe estimate, based on what's been offered on the 12 mini. That should, in theory, cover the entire cost of the device here.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: $200 gift card, plus free HomePod Mini with switch at Visible

Visible's cheap unlimited 5G data plans could be a very good pairing with this device, and, thankfully, it's also offering its own set of iPhone 13 mini deals on launch too. Up for grabs is a $200 online gift card to spend pretty much anywhere and a free HomePod Mini smart speaker. Put together, that's not a small freebie by any stretch of the imagination but note - this is for new customers only.

iPhone 13 mini pre-order deals we expect:

Apple iPhone 13 mini: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

We've received no confirmation with Verizon's initial set of iPhone 13 mini deals for pre-order, but we suspect it'll closely follow those offered on the 12 Mini over the past few months. A common deal has been a trade-in rebate of up to $700 (enough to cover the device), plus an additional $500 off for those who port their number in from another carrier.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: save up to an $900 with trade at Best Buy

We expect Best Buy, like Walmart, to mostly focus on trade-in rebates for its initial set of iPhone 13 mini deals. It normally has quite good rates that often exceed those offered by the carriers themselves in some instances. An activation rebate could also be likely, although we're only guessing for now....

iPhone 13 mini deals: what you need to know

iPhone 13 mini: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 164g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

The iPhone 13 mini is the second generation 'palm-friendly' flagship from Apple and comes in at a rather wallet-pleasing $699 at launch. That's the same as last year's iPhone 12 Mini and makes this one easily the cheapest out of the four new 2021 devices from Apple.

Don't discount it though - even though it's cheaper (and slightly smaller), it's still rocking all those latest improvements under the hood. Specifically, a new A15 Bionic chip, upgraded camera sensors, and brighter OLED display mean you're easily getting one of the most powerful devices on the market here.

On the outside, the iPhone 13 Mmni looks quite similar to last year's iteration. Small changes to the rear camera housing (now diagonally placed) and front camera housing (20% smaller) are key differences but otherwise, it's business as usual with its squared-off edges. As stated, it's inside that counts with the 13 Mini - both with a new chip and a new screen, plus, with a beefier battery too.

As a slightly more niche device, the biggest competition for the iPhone 13 Mini is unsurprisingly going to be last year's iPhone 12 mini. Both are 5G devices and the 12 mini is now retailing for an eye-catching $599 since the launch of the 13 mini. If you're looking to save a bit of cash and willing to forgo some bells and whistles, then it could be well worth going for the older device here.