Amazon's top Cyber Monday laptop deal is this $160 convertible Chromebook

This Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the best-selling laptop from Amazon

With only a few hours remaining until Cyber Monday officially starts, there is a clear winner when it comes to laptops. The current best selling laptop this Sunday, at Amazon and probably globally is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, far far ahead of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is just $159.99, down from its normal price of $319.99. That's a $160 savings, which means you're getting it for just under half price. It's a pretty good Cyber Monday laptop deal, even if it's not the fanciest laptop around.

Save $160 This is a wonderful Chromebook for anyone looking for a portable and yet affordable Chrome OS laptop. Powered by a Mediatek CPU, it comes with 4GB of RAM, a touch display, 64GB eMMC storage and plenty of connectivity options.

While it does just have a quad-core MediaTek MT8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM, it's still a great Chromebook if you just need something to check your email and check social media on the go.

On the other hand, it has a lot of ports so you can connect it to your TV or monitor and comes with a free 12-month subscription to Google One worth $15.99/£15.99 per year, which also gives you 100GB of Google Drive storage (but no Google VPN).

And perhaps its best feature, it is a 2-in-1 device, which means that its screen can turn almost 360 degrees to transform into a tablet. There are very few laptops that can do that at this price, if any.

It's 11.6-inch HD+ display is just about the right side. Small enough to replace a tablet and a laptop.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

