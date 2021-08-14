Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2021: what to expect

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals are not to be missed. If you're looking for a considerable discount on a gaming chair that you've had your eye on for some time, or simply want to see what's out there, it's absolutely worth checking out what gaming chair deals are available.

To make matters easier, once the sales start, we'll be curating the very best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals here on this page - so whether you want a top-tier gaming chair, an office chair hybrid or something that will simply make your gaming experience a bit more comfortable, we'll have you covered.

But Cyber Monday 2021 is still a few months away and doesn't officially start until November 29. And while we do expect to see early Cyber Monday gaming chair sales launching before then, they're still a long way off...

So for now, we'll tell you everything you need to know to get the best possible deal when the time comes. From when we expect to see the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals this year, to which gaming chair is likely to get the biggest discounts, and which retailers are traditionally best to shop for the best gaming chair prices, and more, you'll find everything you need to know to grab a bargain this Cyber Monday.

A resurgence in gaming chair deals

Last year, given the number of people working from home due to the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for ergonomic office furniture. This, paired with logistical issues some companies had with shipping larger products, meant that we didn't see a huge amount of fantastic gaming chair deals during Cyber Monday last year.

However, we did see some great deals, particularly on higher-tier models, with the SecretLab Omega and Titan both $70 / £70 off and a range of Corsair models taking up to $150 off in the US. You could also find more budget seats for under $150 / £150, with brands like HyperX, Arozzi, Homall, and Respawn offering some excellent discounts.

We're expecting this year's Cyber Monday gaming chair deals to be even better now that demand has subsided somewhat and delivery logistics are starting to recover.

We'll be updating this page regularly in the run-up to Cyber Monday, so once you've read our pro tips for what to expect and how to find the best deal, bookmark this page so you don't miss the latest news and advice.

And don't forget, November isn't the only time of year to find a gaming chair deal - there are plenty of decent price drops throughout the year. (You'll find some of our favorite gaming chair deals and today's best prices for them further down this page - jump straight there.)

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year, but we expect to see some juicy discounts before then. Black Friday falls on November 26 and typically we see some deals carrying over from then to Cyber Monday (you can keep track of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals on our dedicated page). While we traditionally see the biggest Cyber Monday gaming chair deals released on Cyber Monday itself, in recent years we’ve seen retailers increasingly launching their Cyber Monday sales earlier, pretty much as soon as Black Friday has ended. There are also always plenty of early discounts in the weeks leading up to the main event - some from as early as mid-late October. But the best deals happen between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And that's a pattern we expect to see repeating again this year. (We'll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals here, first, so bookmark this page and keep checking back.) Whether we see this year's Cyber Monday deals starting as early as last year, we don't know, but our money's on retailers looking to space their best offers out once again. As always, we recommend having your eyes peeled from late October / early November just to be safe.

What Cyber Monday gaming chairs deals do we expect to see in 2021?

As we've said above, we're expecting to see much larger discounts on gaming chairs this Cyber Monday now that demand has subsided and delivery logistic issues are starting to recover.

Typically there are certain gaming chair manufacturers worth keeping an eye on during Cyber Monday, as they have a habit of offering pretty significant discounts. We saw some fantastic discounts from Secretlab last year (which you can check out further down) on a range of chairs including both the Titan and Omega. Secretlab is one of the best chair manufacturers around, and it's absolutely worth keeping an eye on the company again this year to see if it offers similar discounts.

Amazon and Walmart are worth watching if you're looking not looking for a particular gaming chair brand, as both retailers offer discounts on brands ranging from budget to high-end. Last year we saw deals on the DXRacer Racing Series at Walmart and discounts on several AKracing models at Amazon. We expect to see more of the same this year.

If you're not fussed about having the latest gaming chair, and want the biggest savings, then we would advise going for an older model. It's likely that these "older" models (which typically are only two-years-old tops) will receive the biggest discounts. And just because they're older doesn't make them any less valuable. The SecretLab Titan remains one of our favorite gaming chairs on the market, even with the release of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

What to look for in a gaming chair

If you're on the hunt for a fantastic gaming chair deal this Cyber Monday then there are a few factors to take into account. While there is a range of gaming chairs out there that appeal to different tastes and needs - whether via material, seat size or simply comfort - not every chair is suited to everyone. So it's worth knowing what you want out of your gaming chair.

Here, we've listed the key factors to take into account...

Adjustability

One of the first things you should check is the adjustability of any given chair. This is crucial for both ergonomics and making sure you pick up the right chair for your desk setup and space. We recommend choosing a gaming chair that will at least allow you to adjust the height of both the seat and the armrests, and the angle of the back. Most gaming chairs offer a lumbar support cushion or additional padding built into the chair itself, but it's worth double-checking that this is included, especially if you're shopping in the cheaper aisles. However, an adjustable lumbar support cushion is far more ergonomic as you'll be able to fit the chair perfectly to the curvature of your spine.

Materials

While the vast majority of cheaper chairs offer PU leather upholstery, picking up a softer material like the SoftWeave Fabric of the SecretLab Titan may not be preferable for all users. Double-check the breathability of the material you're choosing, whether it contains any meshed webbing to allow heat to dissipate, for example. These soft chairs usually come at a slight price premium but won't be for everybody, so we'd recommend testing one out in a store before jumping online on Cyber Monday.



Frame and base

The best way to judge the durability of your chosen gaming chair is by looking at the frame and base. A steel frame and aluminium base are a good combination, offering a durable build quality that will last you far longer than plastic. However, some cheaper chairs are still built with this plastic skeleton to keep costs low, and while you're paying less now, it will need to be replaced far sooner.

Size

Make sure you're buying a gaming chair built for your size by checking the height and weight requirements of the base. Most mid-range and premium chairs lay out their height and weight recommendations, however, cheaper chairs sometimes forego a suggested height. In general, make sure your seat places you between 16 and 21 inches off the ground so that your feet are flat on the floor and your knees are at a 90-degree angle.

