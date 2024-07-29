Some Windows 11 users were convinced a change to File Explorer was a bug – but Microsoft has confirmed it isn’t

Microsoft’s most recent Windows 11 update introduced a number of changes, and one that’s caught some users by surprise is the addition of a noticeable black border around currently selected files and folders in File Explorer.

The change was highlighted by Windows Latest, who pointed out that it appears in File Explorer’s light mode, and it was so jarring to some users that they reported it to Microsoft as a bug in the cumulative update for July 2024 (KB5040442).

Windows Latest reached out to Microsoft to check if this was a glitch, or if it was a deliberate move, and the company has responded to clarify that it isn’t a bug, but an intentional change to improve user accessibility. In other words, the idea is to make it easier and clearer to see whatever is currently selected in File Explorer.

For those who aren’t so keen on this tweak to the interface, Microsoft did follow up to say that Windows 11 users can always submit feedback on the matter via the Feedback Hub .

(Image credit: Microsoft/Windows Latest)

A choice is good, as always...

Personally, I agree that this design change looks a little odd compared to the rest of Windows 11’s user interface. Before, selected files and folders were accented with a blue border, which many people (myself included) preferred. Making it black does increase the contrast and make your selection in File Explorer more noticeable, and that might well be useful on the accessibility front - but surely it’d make sense to have this as an optional change. Then, if you do find it jarring, you can turn it off, but if the black highlighting benefits you, then all well and good.

Maybe further down the line we’ll see Microsoft introduce a toggle to adjust the option in the Settings app. Perhaps we could even get a toggle to turn off some of the adverts that are increasingly appearing in Windows 11, too (not likely).

Note that the cumulative update for July comes laden with some significant issues, including an unexpected BitLocker recovery screen appearing and worrying Windows 11 users.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors