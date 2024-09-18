No, Windows 11 24H2 isn’t about to arrive, sadly – Microsoft’s heavy hint to that effect turned out to be a mistake

Earlier today, some reports fired up enthusiasm around the possibility that Microsoft might have accidentally let slip the release date for Windows 11 24H2, and that the update was imminent - but that isn’t the case.

This originally came from Ghacks , which noticed a blog post written by Microsoft intended for IT professionals on the topic of enhanced data protection with Windows and Copilot.

In that post, Microsoft said that Copilot-related updates will “align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release,” which clearly enough means Windows 11 24H2. And we were told that those Copilot updates would arrive in preview on September 24, 2024, with the full release following on October 8.

So, the conclusion was quickly (and understandably) reached that the Windows 11 24H2 update should also arrive on October 8, if the release of both 24H2 and these Copilot-related updates aligned as Microsoft told us. All very straightforward, right? Well, no...

Mistakes were made

Microsoft has just updated the blog post to spell out in no uncertain terms: "The dates conveyed below are for our regular monthly servicing updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and unrelated to when Windows 11, version 24H2 will be generally available."

The mention of aligning with the annual update for Windows 11 has been stripped out of the post, so clearly, Microsoft made a mistake here (though it doesn’t directly admit that).

When it eventually arrives, Windows 11 24H2 will bring in a number of new features, including Wi-Fi 7 support (which will only be useful if your PC’s hardware, and router, also supports it), and some nifty changes on the AI front. That includes Copilot becoming an app , allowing you to resize its window and move the assistant around the desktop.

Head here for a deeper dive into all the incoming features Microsoft is packing into 24H2, which could still turn up in October, perhaps – just not on October 8, apparently.