Alt + Tab trouble: Windows 11’s 24H2 update turns time-saving shortcut into ten-second headache

The Windows 11 24H2 update has caused some users to experience black screens or freezes when using the Alt + Tab shortcut, which should switch windows but now delays or glitches instead

Some users have found turning off Game Mode can help as a temporary fix. Alternatively, users can revert to a previous version of Windows 11 if the issue is too disruptive

Microsoft is aware of the problem and plans to release a patch in December 2024, though Windows 11’s reputation is being impacted by recurring update issues

Windows 11 24H2 was only released on October 1, 2024, but we’ve already seen a steady stream of issues reported about it since, and now there seems to be a new problem with the widely-used Alt + Tab keyboard shortcuts. Pressing these keys together reportedly triggers a black screen for some users after updating, rather than switching windows, as the shortcut should do.

Unfortunately, after updating to Windows 11 24H2, some users have been experiencing their PC freezing or just showing a black screen after using this shortcut. This was initially picked up on by Windows Latest, which links to posts on Reddit and on the Windows support forum about how some users have been dealing with the issue for weeks. So, if you are experiencing this glitch, you’re not alone.

According to reports, users are seeing their screens go black for about ten seconds before the shortcut finally works as intended. What should be a straightforward time saver in Windows 11 has become a pretty frustrating, unexpected pause.

What you can try next if you're experiencing this issue

According to PCWorld, Microsoft is aware of the problem but hasn’t released a fix just yet, although it’s promising to release a patch update in December 2024. Currently, you have a few options if you really wish to keep using the Alt + Tab shortcut as intended.

First, you can try turning off Game Mode. Some users in the above mentioned posts claim that this is a temporary workaround.

Follow these steps:

1. Open Settings.

2. Go to Gaming in the left panel.

3. Select Game Mode and toggle the Game Mode setting to Off.

If this works, you’re probably okay to keep using the Alt + Tab shortcut for at least a while.

Otherwise, you can postpone installing Windows 11 24H2 or uninstall it and use an earlier version of Windows 11 until the problem is resolved. This would only be my recommendation if you really can’t live without this shortcut, as you’ll uninstall all the features, changes, and fixes the 24H2 update also brought. If you can bear it, I suggest you stay put until we get an official fix from Microsoft for it.

Windows 11 24H2 brings some useful and intriguing new features, but it’s in danger of developing a reputation that Microsoft will have to put effort into recovering from. All hope is not lost, as Windows 10 had some nasty bugs that were introduced in updates, yet it now it remains very popular among users. I suppose we’ll have to see how Windows 11 will continue to fare, and hope that Microsoft ends this run of faulty update and ultimately shape the operating system into something worth sticking with.