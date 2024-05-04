Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, May 5 (game #832)

Hello and welcome to Sunday's edition of Quordle – the puzzle game that challenges you to solve four Wordles simultaneously, or consecutively in the case of the Daily Sequence variant. It's great fun, but potentially tough – so read on for some hints if you need help.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #832) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #832) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #832) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #832) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #832) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • G • T • F • T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #832) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #832, are…

GAZER

TWEET

FERRY

THUMB

This must have been one of the worst starts I've ever had to a Quordle. Usually, my three set start words – STARE, DOILY and PUNCH – give me the majority of the letters I need. But today, I only had three yellows for the first quadrant, two for the second, one yellow and two greens for the third, and three yellows for the fourth.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, the options in that fourth one, in the bottom right, were T, H and U – so I put them together with my unplayed M and B and uncovered THUMB. In the bottom left, I wanted to establish where the yellow E went, so played EVERY so as to give myself two shots at solving it. This didn't work as such, but it did confirm that the answer was -E-RY. FERRY was the only word I could think of, and that was correct.

In the top left I had three yellows still. Two were E and R, so I went with WAGER to cover off the common ER format, while playing two more unplayed letters. Again, it was wrong – but the A, E and R turned green, and the G yellow, so I knew it had to be GAZER. That just left one more, and the W I'd played before now made it clear that it had to be TWEET.

So, here we had a Z plus a couple of repeated letters, and one of the more difficult recent Quordles. What a rollercoaster!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #832) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #832, are…

GOLLY

MOIST

ABBOT

FIBRE

Quordle answers: The past 20