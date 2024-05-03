Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, May 4 (game #831)

Saturday's Quordle is potentially a tricky one, so you may well need some hints for it. Scroll down if you do – or scroll down further if you simply want to jump to the answers and my commentary.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #831) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #831) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #831) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #831) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #831) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • Q • M • L

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #831) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #831, are…

WAGON

QUICK

MURAL

LIEGE

I cut it fine with this edition of Quordle, only solving the fourth and final sector on the last guess. QUICK, which might have been expected to cause problems thanks to that uncommon Q, was not the issue; my opening three guesses gave me -UIC-, so it was a fairly obvious answer. Instead, I struggled with LIEGE – which has a pesky repeated E – and MURAL, which has a common format that's shared by many other words. I got there in the end, but it was a close-run thing.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #831) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #831, are…

ANNUL

FORTY

INLET

MAIZE

Quordle answers: The past 20